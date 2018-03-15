Thursday, March 15, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Uncategorized 

Friday 16th March 2018…Today’s Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 7:1-2.10.25-30.

ryanmysticpost6 Views 0 Comments

Friday of the Fourth week of Lent

Jesus moved about within Galilee; but he did not wish to travel in Judea, because the Jews were trying to kill him.
But the Jewish feast of Tabernacles was near.
But when his brothers had gone up to the feast, he himself also went up, not openly but (as it were) in secret.
So some of the inhabitants of Jerusalem said, “Is he not the one they are trying to kill?
And look, he is speaking openly and they say nothing to him. Could the authorities have realized that he is the Messiah?
But we know where he is from. When the Messiah comes, no one will know where he is from.”
So Jesus cried out in the temple area as he was teaching and said, “You know me and also know where I am from. Yet I did not come on my own, but the one who sent me, whom you do not know, is true.
I know him, because I am from him, and he sent me.”
So they tried to arrest him, but no one laid a hand upon him, because his hour had not yet come.

“The Word Of The Lord”

May the Lord Jesus Christ showers His choicest Blessings and Miracles upon you and your beautiful family. 🙏🏼😇 ❤️

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

A thief in the night steals the Eucharist to be stabbed. But the table was turned and the thieves fell to their knees with dread and surprise because of the miracle.

ryanmysticpostComments Off on A thief in the night steals the Eucharist to be stabbed. But the table was turned and the thieves fell to their knees with dread and surprise because of the miracle.

Mystic Post Goes to Medjugorje

ryanmysticpostComments Off on Mystic Post Goes to Medjugorje

Powerful Short Video – Great Summary on Why People Should Investigate Medjugorje

ryanmysticpostComments Off on Powerful Short Video – Great Summary on Why People Should Investigate Medjugorje

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *