That incredible and unknown prophecy about Medjugorje

The online information site www.medugorjetoday.tv through an article by Jakob Marshner introduced us to a rather significant prophecy issued by a well-known Danish tour operator on Medjguorje. According to this article, in the summer of 1980, exactly one year before the apparitions of Medjugorje, an expert Danish pilgrim guide, Inger Jensen during a visit to his friend Hasan Shushud, had this important and prophetic revelation:

“This will be a long and decisive appearance, and Rome has been entrusted with the great responsibility of accepting or rejecting Mary in the name of all mankind,” said Hasan Shushud. “Soon a single Marian apparition will begin. A place for this was chosen a long time ago, and we have prayed for everything to go well. The place is being prepared, without anyone noticing, for an apparition that will be different from all previous appearances. Mary will approach the earth like never before.Many will see it, feel it and can even touch it. “

Inger Jensen claims to have given his testimony also to the Holy See and that the material is in the hands of the commission that is officially investigating the veracity of the Medjugorje phenomenon.

“This place is located west of Istanbul, at a lower distance from the one between Istanbul and the easternmost border of Turkey. It is located in a geographical area with a nature and climate very similar to what we have in Turkey. But it’s not in Turkey, “said Shushud.

The distance between Istanbul and Dogubeyazit, the easternmost point, in Turkey, is 1289 km (801 miles). There are 955 km (593 miles) from Istanbul to Mostar, the nearest major city to Medjugorje which is 25 kilometers (15 miles) away.Perhaps the prediction about the place of the apparition was not so precise, but we can not say the same about the length, the particularity and the importance of these apparitions.

“You will see that Mary will suffer, wait, hope and continue to call for a long time, as well as invite everyone to follow the path of peace. During this period Satan will have more freedom of action for his plans of impiety, chaos, suffering, death “, urges Shushud” Mary will be forced to assume a stand-by position during which she will suffer and will be rejected by many.

There will be earthquakes never seen before, storms more violent than ever. Thunderstorms, floods, contagious diseases. And societies will be perverted by selfishness, materialism and violence, “continued Shushud.” If Mary and her plans are accepted quickly, suffering will be short-lived.

If, however, Rome does not respond within the time granted by God for freedom of choice, it will mean that the time offered for peace, joy and love will have been in vain, and humanity will suffer the consequences of Satan’s plans. “It is always Inger Jensen who tells the prophecies made in 1980 by Hasan Shushud. If we accept this testimony as reliable, the responsibility entrusted to the Holy See is truly great.

It may seem strange to hear a Muslim speaking in these terms, especially on the central and decisive potion in these times of the Catholic Church for the fate of all humanity, for this reason Inger Jensen is keen to stress that: “Hasan Shushud understood that Mary gives messages only when it appears in the paintings of the Roman Catholic Church. Therefore, he prayed for Rome for a long time. Because the answer that Rome gives to Mary will be an answer that will be binding on behalf of all of humanity “

Blessed Pope John Paul II was a staunch supporter of the apparitions in Medjugorje, but it was not for him to decide the case. “Thus, we realize that God has entrusted the Roman Catholic Church with the great responsibility of accepting Mary in the name of us all. This also means that if this Church welcomes Mary into the truth, all of humanity has accepted it, so we have an open door to receive the help that God wants to give through Mary “. “For this reason, I have always prayed for Rome,” said Hasan Shushud according to the Danish pilgrimage leader.

The words of Shushud seem to correspond to the messages given by the Gospa.

Jensen and Shushud, just before his death

“Satan standing before the throne of God asked and obtained permission to use all his power, in order to try to wrest humanity away from God. (…) God granted Satan 100 years for his new plan . Thus, the 20th century is under the power of Satan “, Hasan Shushud had already said it in 1980 and Mirjana said it in a 1982 message, thus confirming the vision of Pope Leo XIII in 1887.

“At the beginning of this century Satan, first of all, tried to” teach “people through psychologists and psychiatrists that he, Satan, does not exist, and that all that men previously considered evil was not bad, but only the result of a lack of development. Man becomes more intelligent, as his intellect becomes more mature, during the ongoing development, he will automatically choose what is good “.

“After this message, Satan could work on his project more freely and managed to hide behind the lie that he did not have, which was therefore protected. Then he began to destroy the family and all inherited moral codes, “continues Inger Jensen’s written statement concerning Hasan Shushud’s claims.

“Satan wants to destroy the family. The family is in crisis. To pray! “, The Virgin Mary told Medjugorje the visionary Ivanka Ivankovic-Elez on June 25, 1995. In the first days of the apparitions of the Virgin, Ivanka was also entrusted with the special request to pray for the families of the world. Even the visionary Ivan Dragicevic has often complained about the current moral state of the world.

“… In this time Satan wants to create disorder in your hearts and in your families. Children, do not yield, you must not allow him to direct you and your life. … “(25.01.94)

In 1980 Hasan Shushud continued: “Satan has made humanity believe that God does not exist. He has been very successful in this. Observe the Jews: for many centuries they have remained united around their religious practices, but now they too have become secularized. People around the planet are losing faith in God. “

“Soon Satan will be seen in the light of the sun. Children and teenagers will start playing their games. Photos of him will be visible on the streets. Moreover, over the next two decades, selfishness, materialism and violence will increase more rapidly than you will be able to imagine “, the words of this mystic will echo those of the Virgin Mary in her message of September 25, 1991:

“Dear children, I invite you all in a special way to prayer and renunciation because, now as never before, Satan wants to seduce as many people as possible on the path of death and sin. Therefore, dear children, help my Immaculate Heart so that it may triumph in a world of sin. I ask all of you to offer prayers and sacrifices for my intentions so that I can offer them to God for what is most needed. Forget your wishes and pray, dear children, for what God wants and not for what you want.Thank you for answering my call! “

“Mary needs many soldiers for her battle. Each will be attracted to the right place on time. Everyone is chosen for a small task. Each will form a small piece that combined with the others will give the most beautiful shape “, Hasan Shushud said in 1980. A few years later the Virgin Mary cited the same theme in the messages of Marija Pavlovic-Lunetti in Medjugorje.arcangelo s michele and maria

“Mary will lead the battle against Satan and, collaborating with the Archangel Michael, will lead man to God. These soldiers, mostly women, will come from all over the world. Some have been prepared already from the most tender childhood for this “their” special task, without realizing it, “said Hasan Shushud in 1980.

“Dear children, I want to invite you to begin, from today, to live a new life. Dear children, I want you to understand that God has chosen each one of you in his plan of salvation for humanity. You can not understand how great your person is in God’s design. Therefore, dear children, pray so that in prayer you will understand what you must do according to God’s plan. I am with you so that you can achieve everything. Thank you for answering my call! “, Said the Virgin Mary on January 25, 1987, in a message recognized by experts as a milestone within the Medjugorje corpus.

“Dear children, for years I have been calling you through the messages I am giving you. Children, through the messages I wish to create a beautiful mosaic in your hearts, so that I can offer each one of you as an original image to God. Therefore, children, I desire that your decisions be free before God, because He has given you the freedom. mani mondoPregate, therefore, so that you can decide only for God, without any satanic influence. I pray for you in the presence of God and I ask for your abandonment to God. Thank you for having responded to my call! “, Said the Virgin Mary on November 25, 1989.

The theme of the celestial mosaic has been repeatedly underlined by the visionary Marija Pavlovic-Lunetti during numerous interviews. In 1980 Hasan Shushud was sure of God’s final victory through the Virgin Mary as were the visionaries of Medjugorje from the early days, and as their Shushud invited to trust and courage:

“Whatever happens, do not be afraid! In the end, God wins. Thus says the Bible and also the Koran. Those who are close to God and to Mary will be given all the help they need. It does not matter what difficulties they have to go through: they have nothing to fear, “said Hasan Shushud according to Inger Jensen. In fact, the same visionaries of Medjguorje have repeated very often.

Source www.medjugorje-italia.com