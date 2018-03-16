Is this the best short video of Medjugorje to share with friends and family who have a curiosity?

- ← Story of Biggest Selling Christian Song hits theaters today. Here you can listen to the song they made a movie about.
You May Also Like
Top Evangelical Pastor John Hagee in Washington D.C. – Says End-Times ‘Fuse Is Lit, Every Prophetic Player Is on Stage’
ryanmysticpostComments Off on Top Evangelical Pastor John Hagee in Washington D.C. – Says End-Times ‘Fuse Is Lit, Every Prophetic Player Is on Stage’
Help me Padre Pio for my will to strive for holiness in my life.. guide me to steady my resolutions, help me to renew my courage, and above all, comfort and console me in the problems, trials and sufferings of daily living..amen!
ryanmysticpostComments Off on Help me Padre Pio for my will to strive for holiness in my life.. guide me to steady my resolutions, help me to renew my courage, and above all, comfort and console me in the problems, trials and sufferings of daily living..amen!