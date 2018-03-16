Friday, March 16, 2018

Medjugorje Apparitions & Prophecies, and the Final Battle… Our Lady & Russia and the Mysterious March 18

Powerful Summary of early events then at 7:40 discussion of prophecy begins

Russia UK fallout could spark WW3 Signs of prophecies being fulfilled Fatima Garabandal Medjugorje
Towards end of video  is discussion of the importance of March 18

 

From the creator of these videos:

I made this channel to share the love I have for the outdoors and combine it with prophecies foretold in the Holy Bible & specific apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary. I desire to make videos about: Outdoor Survival skills, prepping, Camping, Hiking, Trekking, Bushcraft, Bugging out, and reviews on all products I buy and use. I also wish to make the odd video regarding certain major prophecies – but dont worry I am not a hyped up sensationalist or someone looking for signs constantly. When I see the wars escalating in the Middle East, protests all over Europe, the recession, world governance of nations forming into one world Government, climate change, police states etc I see the prophecies becoming more clear and I believe we are living in them. I am preparing for the worst case scenario but hoping for the best and enjoying myself along the way. I am learning bushcraft/prepping skills and I am loving travelling around Scotland at the same time, enjoying its great outdoors

