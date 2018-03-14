“Medjugorje exists because God wanted it!”…Here Mary calls sinners, and touches them in the weak spot..

Source: Eco of Medjugorje nr.88

We always have the impression of knowing how to do everything ourselves … We do not think that God is the only reason we exist and live … Then the weight and the value of everything that God has done for you constantly becomes clear in your life day after day in an amazing way … We must therefore be blind to not understand that one of the greatest gifts God has given us is the presence of Mary. It will be said: Our Lady was already there, how come she now appears?







But if the Madonna was already there, why did not you know her then?

This great gift that is Medjugorje exists because God wanted it: God sent His Mother. And nothing, nothing is due to us, let alone this gift. Our Lady came as an unpredictable and pleasing gift from God that does not stop at our discussions.

At this level, inner conversion must slowly take place. The man of today believes himself to be the master of everything and everyone. He’s a man to whom everything is due, to which we must do a lot of reverence, and instead we are not owed anything, not even existence … Our life is continuously a miracle, it is the manifestation of someone who wants us to live and that keeps us on our feet.

Nothing is due to us! Imagine if the Madonna has had to be inconvenienced from heaven. It is a pure grace! Yet the story of these years is a continuous, incredible superabundance of grace that rains from heaven and is called Madonna. The world has never educated us about gratuitousness. Never! Instead, in front of the Eucharist, recovery is total, we get to the heart of the problem: I am his, I am forced before God to be true and sincere. And sincerity puts it to say: thank you, Lord! The gratitude of man is born from the gratuitousness of God. Out of this terrain we can not understand the Madonna’s programs.

There are endless discussions, as in these 10 years it has been done: why does it appear because every day? … Memory, gratuity, sincerity together realize the possibility of a new listening, a true understanding of the Madonna’s program … Which does not mean understanding everything, but that we are open to enter on another level …. – The history of these years tells us three very simple things:

1. Our Lady appears and continues to appear, despite the discussions of theologians, etc.

2. It is not static, but reveals something, makes known its desires.

3. She reaches us, involves us. It comes directly to people’s hearts, by surprise. In an unexpected and humanly incomprehensible way Maria reaches you. This is because she is the spouse of the Holy Spirit and, as the Pope says, the Spirit finds unsuspecting ways for men. And this is one of the ways found by Him in His incredible fantasy … But we are on a higher level, because everything is dictated by the Holy Spirit and not by the minds of men, who want to decide what is better than the Madonna do or even what should say … These are the times of the Spirit and of the Madonna …

At Pentecost the Madonna was with the apostles; the Holy Spirit has come down there and the Church has begun to exist from there and to walk … Why do we wonder why Our Lady is still among us? We are calm because, if Our Lady and the Spirit want to do something, do not stop for the fact that we or others think differently. They have a program and carry it forward … like Jesus, who did not stop in Gethsemane when he was alone and moreover betrayed … So in these times Our Lady will not stop in front of our discussions … But the apparition is not just a fact, it is also an event, that is a fact that has great consequences …

Let’s think of the facts that are called conversions, forgiveness of sin; which are called joy, fullness, regaining the meaning of life, blessings, providential meetings, healing from physical and spiritual illnesses, miracles, miracles (even the ex-votos in the shrines recall miraculous interventions of Mary for many children: for this reason it is good that stay there) …

Then the apparitions are thanks, they are an event. While Our Lady appears she does not shut up, but speaks, she communicates to the souls … She has the right to do so because she is the Mother of God and of the Church, Mother of Christians, and of angels … So if it manifests itself it is because it has the right to manifest itself to the souls, to reach out to her children, to shake them for the truth, to tell them that they are children of God. She does not deceive us.

F aced with this we are careful not to fall into two tremendously negative and widespread errors in our day: 1. To focus on questioning Mary and demanding answers that are not due to us. You are not an ordinary person … You must approach the Mystery, reminding us that it is a mystery. Moses took off his shoes. It would be enough to see how the Poles approach the Black Madonna to understand a little more the seriousness with which we must approach the Madonna and the Lord. (So ​​it is useless to say to the children that Jesus is a friend, when we can not say that he is the Son of God) …

So do not pretend that you answer us. So first condition to understand the programs of Mary is to be quiet and listen to what you have to say. Hence one hears silence, including theologians … 2. To understand His programs we must not compare Our Lady to any other man even very good in the Church, not even to the Saints, because she is Queen of Saints. What you say is unique.

To think that what is done in the parish or in that movement at the bottom is better than what you think or do is an objective, theological and pastoral error … What the Madonna does can not be comparable to what any other pastor can do. Apart from that you first respect everyone: Pope, bishops, priests, even if he humbly says: it is better that you do so! The Bishop of Spaiato, two years after the apparitions, said that at that time Our Lady in Bosnia-Herzegovina had done more than in 40 years all the bishops put together … She came to live the Gospel in today’s Church because there we convert and we do not get damaged. Having removed these two errors, we can humbly say that Our Lady manifests herself because she loves Her Son and loves men. He wants to re-propose to men what He has done, that is, their salvation, the way to be saved.

This is why he has repeated many times: I want you in Heaven, I want you to be saints, etc. … Our Lady wants to recall the Gospel to the very end, do not think of theologians or any other person. It does not recall our habitual patterns, in which even the Church may have stumbled, as exterior structures, without verifying its soul. It does not recall our opinions on the Gospel, but recalls the Gospel.

In France I heard the concept that Our Lady says nothing more than what we already know about the Gospel. Of course, but precisely because no one lives the Gospel, Our Lady does not limit herself to recalling the Gospel, but makes it live … Here Our Lady started from these people, from a small group of young people from a common parish to live the Gospel: this is why Medjugorje has become a “spectacle” before the world and the angels. So she did not come only to recall the Gospel, but she simply came to make it live …

