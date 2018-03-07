Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Medjugorje Uncategorized 

Medjugorje Locutionist: “Our Lady of Medjugorje wants us to pray this prayer every day”

ryanmysticpost4763 Views 5 Comments
IN HUMANITAS ET WEB / ON 8 FEBRUARY 2018 AT 04:42 /

Prayers dictated by Our Lady to Jelena Vasilj.

PRAYER OF CONSECRATION TO THE SACRED HEART OF JESUS:

​​Jesus, we know that You are merciful and that You have offered Your Heart to us. It is crowned by thorns and our sins. We know that You constantly beg us so that we do not get lost. Jesus, remind us of us when we are in sin.  Through Your Heart, let all men love each other. Hatred among men disappears. Show us your love. We all love you and wish you to protect us with your heart as a shepherd and free us from all sin. Jesus, enter every heart! Knock, knock on the door of our heart. Be patient and never give up. We are still closed because we have not understood Your love. He knocks continuously. Fa ‘, oh good Jesus, that we open our hearts to you at least when we remember your passion suffered for us. Amen.

 

PRAYER OF CONSECRATION TO THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY
O Immaculate Heart of Mary, burning with goodness, shows Your love towards us.
The flame of Your heart, O Mary, descends on all men. We love you so much. Impress true love in our hearts so as to have a continuous desire for You. O Mary, humble and gentle of heart, remind us of us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin.Give us spiritual health through Your Immaculate Heart. Grant that we can always look to the goodness of your motherly heart and that we convert by means of the flame of your heart. Amen. Dictated by Our Lady to Jelena Vasilj November 28, 1983.

Our Lady in her messages also invites us to dedicate in our day of time to prayer especially the recital of the Holy Rosary in families.





hr>

Is it possible that there exists a Catholic mystery that holds the secrets of America’s future? 


BUY ON AMAZON



Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

“Do Souls Suffer Badly in Purgatory” – In Surprise… Jacov Answers Medjugorje Pilgrims Question

ryanmysticpost1

Astonishing Church growth in Russia sees record number training for priesthood – Catholic Prophecy unfolding

ryanmysticpostComments Off on Astonishing Church growth in Russia sees record number training for priesthood – Catholic Prophecy unfolding

The Little Boy Who Talks to the Celestial Mother of God Made the Rosary Come to the Church in Medjugorje

ryanmysticpost0

5 thoughts on “Medjugorje Locutionist: “Our Lady of Medjugorje wants us to pray this prayer every day”

  • Brendan Quinn
    February 7, 2018 at 9:23 pm
    Permalink

    You need to stop the religious ads that are being posted on this page. They are definitely NOT Catholic messages and may indeed lead people away from the Catholic faith. There are ads from the Messiahanic Bible on this page and you need to make sure this stops. I understand your apostolate needs support but allowing advertisements that are not Catholic are not the way to go.

    Reply
    • Marg
      February 7, 2018 at 10:13 pm
      Permalink

      What ads ru talking about? I AM Catholic.

      Reply
    • Alexandra
      February 7, 2018 at 11:45 pm
      Permalink

      I feel so sad for you and I disagree with your viewpoint. For those who believe, there is no need for explanation than
      for those who do not believe. I shall pray for you.
      God bless you.

      Reply
    • ryanmysticpostPost author
      February 8, 2018 at 4:00 am
      Permalink

      I appreciate your concern … and I try and monitor things closely. and I tell google when I can. But I want to make one important point. Mystic Post’s motto is “Mystic Post hopes to be a destination for an open and fearless dialogue about all the ways the Catholic faith affects our lives” So let’s be fearless.Catholics today need to be bold and to evangelize with joy and grace. The Catholic Church is a rock ,,,it is my rock,

      Reply
  • Marg
    February 7, 2018 at 10:18 pm
    Permalink

    What ads ru talking about? I AM Catholic.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*Not Today Thanks!*

If you value the content on Mystic Post
please consider  “Liking Us” on Facebook.
This is very important to our mission

Click Here To “Like Us” on Facebook

 

“Apostles of my love, hearken to my voice within you, feel my motherly love.Therefore pray, pray by doing, pray by giving, pray with love, pray in work and thoughts, in the name of my Son.”


Thanks!
Stephen Ryan
Publisher
Mystic Post