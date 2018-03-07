Medjugorje Locutionist: “Our Lady of Medjugorje wants us to pray this prayer every day”
Prayers dictated by Our Lady to Jelena Vasilj.
PRAYER OF CONSECRATION TO THE SACRED HEART OF JESUS:
Jesus, we know that You are merciful and that You have offered Your Heart to us. It is crowned by thorns and our sins. We know that You constantly beg us so that we do not get lost. Jesus, remind us of us when we are in sin. Through Your Heart, let all men love each other. Hatred among men disappears. Show us your love. We all love you and wish you to protect us with your heart as a shepherd and free us from all sin. Jesus, enter every heart! Knock, knock on the door of our heart. Be patient and never give up. We are still closed because we have not understood Your love. He knocks continuously. Fa ‘, oh good Jesus, that we open our hearts to you at least when we remember your passion suffered for us. Amen.
PRAYER OF CONSECRATION TO THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY
O Immaculate Heart of Mary, burning with goodness, shows Your love towards us.
The flame of Your heart, O Mary, descends on all men. We love you so much. Impress true love in our hearts so as to have a continuous desire for You. O Mary, humble and gentle of heart, remind us of us when we are in sin. You know that all men sin.Give us spiritual health through Your Immaculate Heart. Grant that we can always look to the goodness of your motherly heart and that we convert by means of the flame of your heart. Amen. Dictated by Our Lady to Jelena Vasilj November 28, 1983.
Our Lady in her messages also invites us to dedicate in our day of time to prayer especially the recital of the Holy Rosary in families.
