Padre Pio: “I give you the shortcut to Heaven”….”It is the sea through which the shores of eternal splendors are reached.”

“Yes, it exists”, but to explain to you what it consists of we quote the answer that Padre Pio gave when he was asked the same question: “Yes, it is Our Lady. It is the sea through which the shores of eternal splendors are reached. I would like to have such a strong voice to invite sinners from all over the world to love Our Lady. Love the Madonna and make her love.Always pray the Rosary This prayer is our faith, the support of our hope, the explosion of our charity. Mary is the whole reason of my hope “.



Praying Our Lady, making the Rosary every evening is the easiest way to get closer to Paradise, but why should the cult of Our Lady and not that of Jesus be closer to heaven more quickly? To understand Padre Pio’s point of view we should have known him in person or read the testimonies about his life. We know that Padre Pio da Pietrelcina had a direct connection with the guardian angels, this connection was permitted by the relationship of absolute faith that the friar entertained with the Madonna: every evening Padre Pio sat down and holding the rosary began to pray for the souls of the needy, in this way he gave audience to the guardian angels and through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin he was able to perform the miracles.

