Friday, March 9, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Uncategorized 

Pope to Take Helicopter to Visit Padre Pio Tomb on 50th Anniversary of the Stigmatic’s Death

ryanmysticpost4 Views 0 Comments

IN SANCTA SEDES / ON MARCH 8, 2018 AT 18:06 /
On March 17th, Pope Francis will be in Pietrelcina and San Giovanni Rotondo, following in the footsteps of Padre Pio
.

Debora Donnini-Vatican City


For the centenary of the appearance of the stigmata in San Pio da Pietrelcina and on the 50th anniversary of his death, on Saturday 17 March Pope Francis will go, as already announced, on a pastoral visit to Pietrelcina, in the diocese of Benevento, and to San Giovanni Rotondo , in the Diocese of Manfredonia-Vieste-San Giovanni Rotondo. Today the Vatican Press Office has published the updated program of the journey of Francis on the central places for the life of Father Pio.

Pietrelcina

The Pope arrives by helicopter in Pietrelcina at 8 am: first a brief prayer stop in the Chapel “San Francesco” in front of the stigmata elm, then the meeting with the faithful on the square in front of the liturgical hall of Piana Romana. At the end he greets the Capuchin community of Pietrelcina and a representation of the faithful.

San Giovanni Rotondo

At 9.30 am, the landing at San Giovanni Rotondo is scheduled. The first appointment is at “Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza”.From the square in front of the hospital, the Holy Father greets and blesses the sick, without getting out of the car, then meets the children of the Department of Pediatric Oncohaematology. At the end, he reaches the Sanctuary of Santa Maria delle Grazie where he greets the Community of the Capuchins and venerates the body of Saint Pio and the Crucifix of the Stigmata. Then the Eucharistic Concelebration on the churchyard of the Church of San Pio. Finally, a greeting to some Authorities and some faithful. The takeoff from the San Giovanni Rotondo sports field is scheduled for 13 and the arrival at the Vatican at 14.



Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

When Our Lady Recommended the Rosary…”I need your prayers. Never like now, I ask you to hold the Rosary in your hand. Hold it tight.”  Our Lady of Medjugorje to Mirjana

ryanmysticpost4

Mysterious Photo of Virgin Mary on Apparition Hill in Medjugorje posted on Facebook by Famous Journalist Stirs the Internet

ryanmysticpost2

Medjugorje Visionaries Talk About Purgatory… “Misty, gray, fog that looks like ashes”

ryanmysticpost1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *