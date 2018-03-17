The Queen of Peace Reminds the World – “My Son Exists …Do not permit Satan to open the paths of earthly happiness, the paths without my Son”

A few years ago, visionaries Mirjana, released a message from Our Lady the Queen of Peace of Medjugorje that positively echoed the first powerful message given to the Bosnian children in 1981.

At the start of the apparitions the Queen of Peace was asked a simple yet deeply profound question. The question came from Vicka one of the six visionaries.

Vicka asked the Blessed Mother “Why have you come?”

Our Lady replied: “I have come to tell the world that God exists. He is the fullness of life, and to enjoy this fullness and peace, you must return to God”.

The special message from the Blessed Mother given to Mirjana on August 2, 2010 – reminds the world that not only God exists but her Son exists as well.

And HE alone offers us eternal happiness and peace.

The Message: