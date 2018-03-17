Saturday, March 17, 2018

The Queen of Peace Reminds the World – “My Son Exists …Do not permit Satan to open the paths of earthly happiness, the paths without my Son”

ryanmysticpost

sean bloomfieldA few years ago, visionaries  Mirjana,  released a message from Our Lady the Queen of Peace  of Medjugorje that positively echoed the first powerful message given to the Bosnian children in 1981.

At the start of the apparitions  the Queen of Peace was asked  a simple yet deeply profound question.  The question came from Vicka one of the six visionaries.

Vicka asked  the Blessed Mother “Why have you come?”

Our Lady replied: “I have come to tell the world that God exists. He is the fullness of life, and to enjoy this fullness and peace, you must return to God”.  

The special message from the Blessed Mother given to Mirjana on  August 2, 2010 [O] – reminds the world that not only God exists but her Son exists as well.

And HE alone offers us eternal happiness and peace.

The Message:

Dear Children! Today I call you, together with me, to begin to build the Kingdom of Heaven in your hearts; that you may forget that what is personal and – led by the example of my Son – think of what is of God. What does He desire of you? Do not permit Satan to open the paths of earthly happiness, the paths without my Son. My children, they are false and last a short while. My Son exists. I offer you eternal happiness and peace and unity with my Son, with God; I offer you the Kingdom of God. Thank you. 
Since 1981, in a small village in Bosnia-Hercegovina named Medjugorje, the Blessed Virgin Mary has been appearing and giving messages to the world. She tells us that God has sent Her to our world and, these years she is spending with us are a time of Grace granted by God.

Our Lady’s mission is one of peace and to reconcile with God.  

She has come to earth to reeducate us and to help us convert and recenter our lives back to God. Our Lady’s role has always been one of guiding people to Her Son, Jesus.

What an amazing opportunity we have before us!

It is important that we understand both the magnitude and the urgency of Our Lady’s call to conversion, and that we respond with all our hearts.

One thought on “The Queen of Peace Reminds the World – “My Son Exists …Do not permit Satan to open the paths of earthly happiness, the paths without my Son”

  • hov
    August 27, 2017 at 8:32 pm
    It’s nice to have six visionaries pretending to be the BVM. It is sure to keep the money rolling in.

