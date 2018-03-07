With Tears in Their Eyes, CNN Goes After Paul Joseph Watson Because He is Mean to Them… Paul J. Watson Takes on Main Stream Media Like Nobody Else.

Dear Mystic Post Reader: Paul J Watson is a warrior against political correctness and an important voice protecting our freedom to beleive.

He can use language that some may not like but we are fans. Importantly his language is not nearly as offensive as the attacks against freedom of expression brought to the viewing public each day by CNN. This video is worth a watch.

Paul Joseph Watson isn’t mainstream like CNN. Unlike CNN, he does not espouse radical views and dangerous conspiracy theories. Unlike CNN, he has an audience that is not largely limited to travelers trapped at airports. Not mainstream at all.

CNN is like a jealous ex-girlfriend that won’t leave us alone.