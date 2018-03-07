Thursday, March 8, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
God Spy 

To those who are discouraged, depressed or tired, Our Lady says words of comfort and healing

ryanmysticpost484 Views 1 Comment

 

 

 
IN CORPUS ET SALUS / ON MARCH 7, 2018 AT 23:55 /

One day Our Lady told us a beautiful thing. Satan so often takes advantage of a person who feels unworthy, who feels depressed, who is ashamed of God: this is precisely the moment when Satan takes advantage to distract us from God. Our Lady told us to have this fixed idea: God is your Father and it does not matter how you are.

carrying-the-cross-hillsong-collected

 

Do not leave even a moment of dulness to Satan, he is already enough for him not to make you meet with the Lord.Never leave God because Satan is too strong. For example, if you committed a sin, if you had a fight with someone, do not be alone, but call God immediately, ask him for forgiveness and go forward. After a sin we start thinking and doubting that God can not forgive …

Not like that…. we always measure God from our guilt. Let’s say: if the sin is small, God forgives me immediately, if the sin is serious. It takes time … You need two minutes to recognize that you have sinned; but the Lord does not need time to forgive, the Lord immediately forgives and you must be ready to ask and accept His forgiveness and do not let Satan take advantage of these moments of disbandment, of desert.

picture-jesus-greg-olson-no-greater-love

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

A river of tears and the unshakeable certainty of Padre Pio. The real gateway to paradise is the Madonna.

ryanmysticpost0

The final battle. Here are the terrible things before there is the final triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

ryanmysticpost3

To protect your family from the ‘enemy’ you can keep these 3 powerful ‘sacramentals’ at home

ryanmysticpost1

One thought on “To those who are discouraged, depressed or tired, Our Lady says words of comfort and healing

  • Maggie L. Briones
    March 8, 2018 at 2:34 am
    Permalink

    thank you Mystic Post. May God bless you always

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *