VICKA AND THE THIRD SECRET: “I saw the “permanent” sign in a vision…It will last forever and will arrive in such a way that they won’t have words to say what it is.”

The following is part of Padre Livio’s interview with Vicka on January 2, 2008 on Radio Maria:

Question: “I was really struck by what the Madonna said about the third secret, which concerns the sign on the mountain. You seers said that it will be a visible sign, an indestructible sign that comes from God. However, She also added, ‘Hurry and convert yourselves. When the promised sign on the hill will be given, it will be too late.’ Another time, She also said, ‘And even after I’ve left this sign on the hill which I have promised to you, many will not believe. They will come to the hill, they will kneel, but they won’t believe.’ Why is it, in your opinion, that people will see the sign, but they won’t convert?

Vicka: “The third secret is about a sign that She will leave here [Medjugorje] on the Mountain of the Apparitions. This sign will remain forever. It is given above all for those people who are still far away from God. The Madonna wishes to give these people who will see the sign a chance to believe in God. I was able to see this sign.

Question: “You have already seen the sign?

Vicka: “Yes, I saw it in a vision.

This sign will be indestructible and will remain in that place forever. She leaves this sign, a sign that no man can make; it is something only God can make and so nobody will be able say that it is a small thing or something else. This arrives in such a way that they won’t have words to say what it is.





