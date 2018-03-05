Words for the night before we sleep for our protection…Vicka: “We should not worry about tomorrow; but care about living God’s will today, for “this moment” is the most important one of our earthly existence.”
Vicka: Our Lady has said a number of times that this time of the Jubilee year is a moment of great grace, and that she would like to give us many more messages, but can’t because we have not listened to those She has given us so far. We have lost that initial zeal. That is why she insists that we pray, so that other, more generous, people will correspond. Her hope is that we will decide to listen to her.
Our Lady is very patient. At the end of each message of the 25th, she adds: ‘Thank you for responding to my call.’ and she does this to incite us to correspond with ever more commitment to her requests. We are in the time of the great conversion, and we should take advantage of it. Our Lady also says that many people listen to the messages, but then get tired. She is happier when we take the messages seriously and live them day by day, a little at a time, with constance, rather than live them with great fervour immediately and then forget them.
We should not worry about tomorrow; but care about living God’s will today, for “this moment” is the most important one of our earthly existence.
