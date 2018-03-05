After Vicka Was Rushed to a Hospital She “Totally Amazed” the Doctors on the Operating Table. Vicka’s lips moved but the doctors did not understand at that moment what was near them and in the room.

Finbar: Apart from your usual evening Apparition, Our Lady may appear to you at other times of the day, wherever you happen to be.

Vicka: That is correct. Once when I had a problem with my appendix, I was rushed to hospital in Mostar and from there I was rushed to another hospital in Zagreb for an operation. Later, the doctors and nurses told me that during surgery I sat up on the operating table. They saw my lips moving as though I was talking to someone. But they could not hear anything. It was the moment of an Apparition. The doctors and nurses were totally amazed.

Finbar: Is all your physical suffering

directly connected to the suffering which

Our Lady gave you a month to pray about back in 1984? It seems

there is a deeper spiritual or mystical dimension to what Our Lady

asked of you at the time.

Vicka: These are two separate things. I do not want to

talk too much about it, as it is Our Lady’s intention that I

not make such a big thing of what She requested. Our Lady

asked me to do something, and I accepted it with love.

Perhaps at some point in the future, if Our Lady desires, or

if it is necessary to speak about it, I will.