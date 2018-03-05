Wednesday, March 7, 2018

After Vicka Was Rushed to a Hospital She “Totally Amazed” the Doctors on the Operating Table. Vicka’s lips moved but the doctors did not understand at that moment what was near them and in the room.

Finbar: Apart from your usual evening Apparition, Our Lady may appear to you at other times of the day, wherever you happen to be.

Vicka: That is correct. Once when I had a problem with my appendix, I was rushed to hospital in Mostar and from there I was rushed to another hospital in Zagreb for an operation. Later, the doctors and nurses told me that during surgery I sat up on the operating table. They saw my lips moving as though I was talking to someone. But they could not hear anything. It was the moment of an Apparition. The doctors and nurses were totally amazed.

Finbar: Is all your physical suffering
directly connected to the suffering which
Our Lady gave you a month to pray about back in 1984? It seems
there is a deeper spiritual or mystical dimension to what Our Lady
asked of you at the time.

Vicka: These are two separate things. I do not want to
talk too much about it, as it is Our Lady’s intention that I
not make such a big thing of what She requested. Our Lady
asked me to do something, and I accepted it with love.
Perhaps at some point in the future, if Our Lady desires, or
if it is necessary to speak about it, I will.

“Apostles of my love, hearken to my voice within you, feel my motherly love.Therefore pray, pray by doing, pray by giving, pray with love, pray in work and thoughts, in the name of my Son.”


