Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Medjugorje 

After Watching the Oscars Last Night the Mind Goes to Thinking about Mirjana’s words about the future for unbelievers: “Look around and see what men do, and then you will no longer say that God has a hard heart.”

ryanmysticpost

In the letter to Pope John Paul II of 2 December 1983, published by René Laurentin in “The Virgin appears at Medjugorje?”, Queriniana, Brescia 1984, pp. 156-158, he reports the revelations received by Mirjana in 1982 and he confided to him on November 5, 1983, with this significant introduction:

During the apparition of December 25, 1982, according to Mirjana, Our Lady confided her the tenth and last secret and revealed the dates in which the different secrets would occur. The Virgin has revealed to Mirjana many aspects of the future, so far more than those told to the other seers. This is why I report here what Mirjana told me in the interview on November 5, 1983.




Here are  Messages about the secrets received by Mirjana from the Queen of Peace that are less well know by the public.

“THURSDAY 15 AUGUST 1985, Feast of the Assumption
Message to the parish: – Dear children, today I bless you; I repeat it to you. I love you. I invite you to live my messages. Today I bless you with a solemn blessing that the Almighty has granted me.

To Mirjana: – My angel, pray for the unbelievers. People will tear their hair, the brother will beg his brother, he will curse his past life, lived without God. They will repent, but it will be too late. Now is the time of conversion, after four years have passed since I exhort you. Pray for them.
– Invite everyone to recite the rosary.
FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER 1985
Mirjana: – Appearing, the holy Virgin greeted me, saying:
– Jesus be praised.
Then she spoke of non-believers:
– They are my children. I suffer for them. They do not know what awaits them. You have to pray more for them.
We have prayed with her for the weak, for the unhappy, for the abandoned. After the prayer, she blessed us. Then she showed me, like in a movie, the realization of the first secret. The earth was desolate. “and there was upheaval of a region of the world”, she said. I cried. 
– Why so early? I asked. 
– There are too many sins in the world. What to do if you do not help me? Remember that I love you. 
– How can God have such a hard heart? 
– God does not have a hard heart. Look around and see what men do, and then you will no longer say that God has a hard heart.

2 thoughts on “After Watching the Oscars Last Night the Mind Goes to Thinking about Mirjana’s words about the future for unbelievers: “Look around and see what men do, and then you will no longer say that God has a hard heart.”

  • Eliane
    March 6, 2018 at 9:18 am
    Permalink

    If Russia is on their way to conversion,why Putin is treattening America with a nuclear attack, That is hyproquisy.

    Reply
    • ryanmysticpostPost author
      March 6, 2018 at 9:23 am
      Permalink

      Putin is not really threatening .. He is saying quite clearly that America should respect the sovereignty of Russia and stop the reckless talk by USA media and politicians that so called “russian election” interference is an “Act of war”. Putin would like to see USA tone down the anti-russian rhetoric. It’s USA make the threats

      Reply

