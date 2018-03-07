Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Wednesday 7th March 2018… Today’s Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 5:17.19.

Wednesday of the Third week of Lent

Jesus said to his disciples: “Do not think that I have come to abolish the law or the prophets. I have come not to abolish but to fulfill.
Amen, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not the smallest letter or the smallest part of a letter will pass from the law, until all things have taken place.
Therefore, whoever breaks one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do so will be called least in the kingdom of heaven. But whoever obeys and teaches these commandments will be called greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

“The Word Of The Lord”

May the Lord Jesus Christ showers His choicest Blessings and Miracles upon you and your beautiful family. 🙏🏼😇 ❤️

 

“Apostles of my love, hearken to my voice within you, feel my motherly love.Therefore pray, pray by doing, pray by giving, pray with love, pray in work and thoughts, in the name of my Son.”


