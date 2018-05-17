Mystic Post

Andrea Bocelli was the guest of honor of the evening concert that was held inFatima for the centenary of the apparitions of Our Lady in the Portuguese village.The opera singer gave his usual incredible song contribution to a party evening in which the centenary of the Apparitions coincided with the Mother’s Day .

But the lyric singer, who for years now witnesses his Marian faith without shame (Bocelli has been on pilgrimage to Medjugorje several times), has not been in Fatima only as a singer, but also and above all as faithful, as these words testify: Mary is the path to get to God “.

The testimony of his devotion was brought to the Facebook page dedicated to the Sanctuary of Fatima . In this, in fact, we see photos where Bocelli goes around the chapel on her knees as an act of devotion, before focusing on the actual prayer.The same singer has published on his Facebook profile this photo and others who see him intent to pray inside the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima.

Bocelli is always ready to witness his faith for Our Lady

As explained above, it is not the first time that Bocelli witnesses his devotion to Our Lady. The photos that see him intent in prayer and acts of devotion are yet another message of love for God that the lyrical singer spreads on the web.In recent years Bocelli has told of how his faith in God has helped him to overcome difficult moments, as he gives thanks every day for the gifts he gave him, as that extraordinary voice on which he founded his entire career.

In a sense it is as if the opera singer felt that his fame should be a vehicle for the spread of the divine message and the Marian one. On the other hand it is certainly not a novelty that the example of famous people can direct the fans to a road than another. Conscious of this responsibility, Bocelli takes charge of the divine message and loses no opportunity to reiterate his faith in God and in Our Lady.

On this occasion, in addition to publishing the photos in which he shows his devotion, the singer writes on Facebook: “Every mother is a spokesperson, every womb that gives life is incarnation, it is an earthly appearance. Mary is the obligatory path to reach the Father, she is our heavenly Mother, mediator and consoler. Then there are places, like the Santuário do Nossa Senhora do Rosário de Fátima, where the air is soaked, to the point that every breath becomes prayer “.

