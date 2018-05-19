Saturday, May 19, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Medjugorje 

Father Leon is Eye Witness to Woman Made of Light on Cross Mountain. Tells Story the Whole World Must Hear…Special Priest has a destiny to destroy the devil and any obstacle that stands in the way of Medjugorje and Our Lady the Queen of Peace. The devil will run away with these words

ryanmysticpost 5951 Views 1 Comment

Part 1 Father Leon talks about encounter with beautiful young woman at 12:45 But please watch whole talk.

Part 2

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 672 times, 374 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

You May Also Like

Medjugorje Father René Laurentin: When the Visionaries touched eternity… When “they touched Our Lady, they had the impression of having touched something very “alive”!

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Medjugorje Father René Laurentin: When the Visionaries touched eternity… When “they touched Our Lady, they had the impression of having touched something very “alive”!

“Do Souls Suffer Badly in Purgatory” – In Surprise… Jacov Answers Medjugorje Pilgrims Question

ryanmysticpost 1

The Vicka we seen on earth today is certain to be the same Vicka who will be in Heaven. Everybody can see that except for lost souls who want to stay in the back side of the moon with their minds.

ryanmysticpost 1

One thought on “Father Leon is Eye Witness to Woman Made of Light on Cross Mountain. Tells Story the Whole World Must Hear…Special Priest has a destiny to destroy the devil and any obstacle that stands in the way of Medjugorje and Our Lady the Queen of Peace. The devil will run away with these words

  • Barry Roche
    March 4, 2018 at 7:15 am
    Permalink

    Love it ………. Love it…….. Love it

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Open

Close