Mystic Post

EAST JORDAN, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) – Do you believe in miracles?

A group of people in East Jordan believe they have come across one.

“I said ‘That’s an angel!’ And I was just blown away,” said Glen Thorman, whose security camera captured the image. “I couldn’t wait to send it to my wife and send it to Deneille. And I said ‘I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel.'”

The camera is only activated by a motion sensor.

On Wednesday, it emailed him a picture that shows what he says looks like an angel hovering over his truck, then moving out of the frame.

One of the first things he did was send the picture to the pastor of his church, Deneille Moes.

“It was really clear to me the minute I looked at the photo, I just kind of freaked out a bit,” Moes said. “I went like ‘Whoa! That’s an angel!’ And I texted him back, ‘That’s an angel.’ There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that we were looking at something supernatural.”

Moes posted the photos on the church’s Facebook page where it has gotten hundreds of shares.

“There’s no altering, no editing on the photo,” Moes said. “It’s the real thing.”

We took the photos to Glass Lakes Photography in Petoskey to look at them with studio owner, Joe Clark.

Clark says it’s difficult to say for sure what the figure in the photos is, but it’s possible an insect set off that motion sensor.

“It is definitely moth-shaped in the first photo,” Clark said. “You can kind of clearly see what looks, or could be interpreted as, wings and a head, but at the same time since it’s not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation.”

Whether the image was a sign from heaven or an optical illusion, the people who found it say they feel like their prayers have been answered.