Thursday, May 17, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
God Spy 

Our Lady asks us to be her apostles …Queen of Peace Media honors her call, marching in the Great Marian Procession in California…3 days later, California’s Assisted Suicide Law is overturned.

ryanmysticpost

On May 12, Queen of Peace Media participated in the Great Marian Procession in Sacramento, to consecrate California to Mary. It is amazing to note that just three days later, on May 15, a judge in California overturned their immoral assisted suicide law, which has been in effect for 3 years. See video of Marian procession here: https://youtu.be/SFBTRGQsmW4. See article regarding the overturned law here: https://www.npr.org/…/judge-overturns-assisted-suicide-law-…

 

 

Queen of Peace Media is dedicated to providing quality Catholic books and media that nurture faith, transform hearts, and give people tools to share God’s love and truth with the world.

