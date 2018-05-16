Mystic Post

On May 12, Queen of Peace Media participated in the Great Marian Procession in Sacramento, to consecrate California to Mary. It is amazing to note that just three days later, on May 15, a judge in California overturned their immoral assisted suicide law, which has been in effect for 3 years. See video of Marian procession here: https://youtu.be/SFBTRGQsmW4. See article regarding the overturned law here: https://www.npr.org/…/judge-overturns-assisted-suicide-law-…