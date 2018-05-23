Mystic Post

HOBBS, N.M., (KRQE) – Some are calling it a miracle. People are coming from all over to visit a Hobbs church after hearing its Our Lady of Guadalupe statue started to cry during mass Sunday.

“It is a miracle, nothing short of a miracle,” said Paul Campos, who attends Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Worshippers from across New Mexico and Texas are driving to see what many believe to be an act of God.

“We immediately came, we had to see this for ourselves,” said Alice Rivas, from Denver City, Texas.

Rivas heard about it on social media. She drove 40 minutes for the opportunity to just to touch the statue and pray before it.

“You just get all jittery. I mean, you – you could just cry. I couldn’t help but just tears,” said Rivas.

“You’re never too prepared for something like this,” said Rev. Jose Segura with the help of a translator. “He wanted to call the bishop from Las Cruces right away to see what he needs to do because he’s never encountered anything like this.”

Father Jose Segura says parishioners noticed them after Sunday’s noon mass.

“He noticed that a lot of people were coming up to Our Lady and started touching her. That’s when everybody started noticing she was weeping.”

Father Segura believes she’s crying because of all of the recent violence in the United States and around the world.

“You can even get a sense of her presence. You can smell roses in her tears. I’ve got a tissue that I’ve taken, wiped from her mantle,” said Campos.

The faithful who witnessed it say it’s nothing short of a miracle.

“I actually saw how she was dripping, and that’s when I took the video and it’s just incredible,” said Marcelo Servin, who’s attended the church for about 10 years.

Servin, who has cancer and lupus, also believes the virgin has healing powers.

“Ever since I got here, for some reason, I’ve been feeling good. I’ve been out of bed doing stuff around the house,” said Servin.

The father says the statue was built in Mexico and was on loan to this church. They will now try to keep it permanently.

The Archdiocese of Las Cruces has been called in to investigate. He says the church treats their investigation in a very scientific way.

Those at the church say at one point, the “supposed” tears were soaked up with cotton balls and preserved as part of that investigation.