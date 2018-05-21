Mystic Post

Monday, May 21, 2018

Shock Claim … Pope Francis told gay man ‘God made you like this and loves you like this’ ..”The most striking acceptance of homosexuality by the Catholic Church to date”

1 Comment

Cruz claims that his suffering was ignored by a number of Latin American bishops who used his homosexuality to brand him a liar when he spoke out.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El País, Cruz said: “He [the Pope] told me, ‘Juan Carlos, that you are gay does not matter.

“God made you like this and loves you like this and I don’t care.

“The pope loves you like this. You have to be happy with who you are.”

The Pope’s words signal a much more open and inclusive approach by the often restrictive faith – a move which will likely upset many conservative Catholics.

The Vatican has neither confirmed nor denied the comments the Pontiff’s comments to Cruz

 

Pope Francis tells gay man ‘God made you like this and loves you like this’

One thought on “Shock Claim … Pope Francis told gay man ‘God made you like this and loves you like this’ ..”The most striking acceptance of homosexuality by the Catholic Church to date”

  • lawrence fortune
    May 21, 2018 at 11:46 am
    Why is this controversial ? God loves those born blind, cripple in comas Why wouldn’t He love someone with a defect in his sexuality? That this is controversial is more worrying. Is the Faith so misunderstood?

