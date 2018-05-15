Mystic Post

TRANSFIGURED – Patricia Sandoval’s Escape from Drugs, Homelessness, and the Back Doors of Planned Parenthood

Patricia Sandoval, a California-born daughter of Mexican immigrants, is a renowned, full-time, international pro-life and chastity speaker who was miraculously raised from the ashes of post- abortion syndrome (PAS) following three abortions, methamphetamine addiction, homelessness, and the horror of employment at Planned Parenthood. Now through her life-changing presentations and riveting new book: TRANSFIGURED: Patricia Sandoval’s Escape from Drugs, Homelessness, and the Back Doors of Planned Parenthood, Ms. Sandoval shares her message of God’s mercy and gift of life, inspiring and healing countless souls, and saving countless lives, with her miraculous story of redemption.

Excerpt Chapter 1

When I was a toddler, my mother bought a large picture of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and she hung it above the headboard in the master bedroom. In the image, which framed Jesus’ head and chest, His exposed heart was wrapped in thorns

and set aflame by love. He looked alive, especially His eyes.

They seemed to penetrate my thoughts, my feelings. Jesus wasn’t merely looking at me;

He was looking through me, and followed my every move around the room. At times, I hesitated before entering my parents’ bedroom,

wondering if He might tilt his head my way and call out my name. Fearfully, I would crawl on the floor, hoping to avoid His all-pervasive

glare.

“Who is He?” I asked my mom incessantly, wanting to hear her

answer over and over again.

“This is your Papi Dios (Daddy God) who takes care of you in heaven.

He’s with the angels,” she’d say. Although she never prayed or went to

church, my mom’s belief in Jesus was genuine. Little did she know that

her words would become a reality for her little girl.

One night at age three, as I lay awake in my bed, tummy down, I

somehow knew that Jesus was waiting for me just outside of a high

rectangular window close to the ceiling.

For reasons beyond my understanding, I could sense His arms extend

toward me, although I didn’t dare look up. My heart began to beat

rapidly, but I didn’t want Him to know that I felt scared. After all, He

was Papi Dios, and I’d been taught not to be afraid of Him.

Eventually, I mustered the courage to twist my head farther to one

side and glance upward. And there was Jesus, outside my window,

smiling adoringly at me, His arms reaching right through the glass toward

my tiny frame.

Caught up in his loving gaze, my body began to levitate off the bed.

Unable to feel my little legs touching the bedcovers, I wanted to know if

this floating sensation was real; still facing downward, I lowered my chin

toward my chest to see the front of my white pull-up diaper and my

white T-shirt. Sure enough, my legs weren’t touching the bed—nor was

any other part of me. I was hovering face-down in midair. Amazed, I

turned my head to the left and saw my five-year- old sister in her twin bed

across the room, tossing and turning in her sleep. “Oh my gosh,” I told

myself, “this is real.” I knew I couldn’t be dreaming or outside of my

physical body or my room because I was clearly still in them.

Slowly, delicately, my body began to float upward toward the window.

My little palms started to sweat and my heart seemed to stop, as if I were

at the crest of a roller coaster. Scared and confused, I remained face

down, eyes bulging, looking at my sister, wondering why she wasn’t

floating too. Then my body changed to a sitting position, facing Jesus.

As I floated closer to Him, I noticed fresh wounds in the center of

Jesus’ upturned palms. Then I saw His gown, made of three dark, rich,

and shiny colors: a magnificent gold covering His torso, an intense forest

green draping around his left arm, and a dark, burgundy red swooping

across His right. Last, I noticed His hair: brown, wavy, falling a little past

his shoulders. Each aspect of his appearance was perfectly clear. The

glass in the window had disappeared.

He didn’t say a word to me, but the warm look in his eyes put me at

ease. With great tenderness and compassion, He reached out his arms in

anticipation of holding me, and His smile expressed His pure delight in

my innocence. When I got so close as to touch Him, my arms

instinctively wrapped tightly around His neck. Next to my bare arms and

legs, His garments felt like silk, and His hands, which cupped my

sidesaddle legs, felt strong and safe.

We took off flying full force through the sky. I could feel Jesus’ hair

against my right cheek and His left arm tight and secure under my knees

as each cloud quickly brushed my face and the wind whipped by, tossing

my hair in all directions.

My arms were gripping Him so tightly that I wondered if I might be

choking Him. Finally, we stopped and hovered in midair. I let go of His

neck and turned my head to the right to see what lay before us. It was a

scene in shades of radiant light blue. Grand stairs, so wide they traveled

sideways past my area of vision, led up to a spectacular wooden door,

much like the entryway of a medieval castle. About twenty feet high and

wide with an arched top, the door was fortified with rivets and metal bars

and secured shut with an iron bolt.

Off slightly to the right on the top step, stood two angels, facing each

other and playfully conversing. In the center of the steps, sat another angel in repose,

resting his elbow on one lifted knee, his chin cupped in

his right hand. All of them wore long, light-colored tunics, looked about

twelve years old, and had wings rising from their thin frames. They were

waiting for me to arrive.

The entire scene was suspended in midair and lasted for a blink. Jesus

gave me instant knowledge that heaven was behind that door. He was

going to leave me with the angels who would take me there, and I was

going to have a wonderful time. I also knew I would remember little to

nothing of what I was about to see.

What happened in heaven and how long I stayed, I do not know. I

only recall wanting to remain there forever. My next memory is of

clinging to Jesus with my arms squeezing His neck, back outside the high

window.

Without talking, I communicated that I didn’t want Him to leave. I

knew I had been somewhere that was a lot of fun, and I wanted to stay

with Him; but He let me know I had to go back into my room. And so

we said our sweet good-byes without words. Then He lovingly released

His arms and, touching my diapered bottom with one hand, gave me a

tiny push inside. I began to float down as though an angel were tenderly

and carefully carrying me in his arms. As I approached the bed while still

in midair, my body was gently turned to face the window and then

moved into a sitting position so that when I landed on my bed, my back

rested against the cold wall. After remaining there stunned for a moment,

I started yelling for my mom.

My mother has since told me that my screaming woke her up, and she

took me into my parents’ room to sleep in their bed. Sandwiched

between them, I talked all night about how Papi Dios had taken me to

heaven where I played with the angels and had so much fun. My parents

kept telling me to be quiet and settle down, but I didn’t sleep a wink.

In the days that followed, my parents didn’t believe me. But over

time, they realized that my tale never faded or changed or ceased to bring

me joy. By the time I was six years old, my mother was so convinced of

my story’s veracity that she began asking me to share it with friends and

family.

Never before or since have I had such a miraculous encounter with

God, one that was not only spiritual but also tactile and embodied. I’ve

always known that it wasn’t a dream or simply my imagination. I’d never

seen the movie Peter Pan, and floating in the air or flying without a plane

had never appealed to me. Those were someone else’s childhood

fantasies, not mine. Throughout my life, this encounter with Jesus

remained such a vivid memory that belief in Him never once left my

heart. I would need this belief as time went on. Only the Good Lord

knew how much.

. . . Jesus said, “Let the children come to me,

and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of

heaven belongs to such as these.”

Matthew 19:14