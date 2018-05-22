Mystic Post

What will you tell him?

One must earn one’s life with God. Our Lady said in a message: “When God calls you, he will ask you about your life.

Every moment can be the one in which God calls us.

“We think we live forever. Nobody will live forever. Every moment can be the one in which God calls us. Because life passes. It’s just a passage. One must earn one’s life with God. Our Lady said in a message: “When God calls you, he will ask you about your life. What will you tell him? How were you? “. Only that is important. “

“We think we live forever. Nobody will live forever. Every moment can be the one in which God calls us. Because life passes. It’s just a passage. One must earn one’s life with God. Our Lady said in a message: “When God calls you, he will ask you about your life. What will you tell him? How were you? “. Only that is important. “

Mirjana: “Our Lady said in a message:” Where I arrive I also arrive Satan “. Because he can not see holy Masses and prayers without trying to do something. But he has strength if we give it to him. If God reigns in our hearts, Jesus and Our Lady is already occupied “

.

Our Lady is the one who has more power against Satan; remaining with her, entrusting herself to her intercession, can make the difference in every moment of our life, between remaining in the Lord’s graces and stopping in despair, hatred and resentment.

If someone thinks these are affirmations of circumstance, he must do nothing but experience them, with an open heart and full hope, to verify their veracity: he will not be disappointed!

“We think we live forever. Nobody will live forever. Every moment can be the one in which God calls us. Because life passes. It’s just a passage. One must earn one’s life with God. Our Lady said in a message: “When God calls you, he will ask you about your life. What will you tell him? How were you? “. Only that is important. “

And even in this the Virgin helps us very much : she is the model to which we will have to inspire ourselves. His irreproachable behavior is for us the drive towards the search for purity, humility, to recognize oneself without any wisdom or ability, except by divine action.