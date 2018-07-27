“Holy Mother, where are you? Tonight I feel broken in two.” Clapton and Pavarotti’s Epic Mournful Cry to Our Lady….A Church in crisis…Today our Church is in pain and it needs our prayers. Our Lady Says “Pray for our priests because they are the bridge to the coming triumph”

“Holy Mother, where are you?

Tonight I feel broken in two.”

Eric Clapton wrote this song — a heartfelt prayer to the Blessed Mother. In this benefit concert, watch how his prayer is expressed with the accompaniment of the great Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.

“I have always LOVED this song! I LOVE Pavarotti too. So sad that he is gone. It makes me cry each time I listen to it because it is so BEAUTIFUL! When I came to the section in EC’s Autobiography about Holy Mother….. the emotion heard in this song is so GLORIOUS. When EC explained about this song, it hit me so HARD that I knew I must favorite this. Incredible with EC, Pavarotti, choir, and orchestra combined. So very beautiful. The power of music surely surged inthe hearts of the people with the love and devotion to Our Blessed Mother. ” so says Kialubeach Clapton fan.

Lyrics

Holy Mother, where are you?

Tonight I feel broken in two.

I’ve seen the stars fall from the sky.

Holy mother, can’t keep from crying.

Oh I need your help this time,

Get me through this lonely night.

Tell me please which way to turn

To find myself again.

Holy mother, hear my prayer,

Somehow I know you’re still there.

Send me please some peace of mind;

Take away this pain.

I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait any longer.

I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait for you.

Holy mother, hear my cry,

I’ve cursed your name a thousand times.

I’ve felt the anger running through my soul;

All I need is a hand to hold.

Oh I feel the end has come,

No longer my legs will run.

You know I would rather be

In your arms tonight.

When my hands no longer play,

My voice is still, I fade away.

Holy mother, then I’ll be

Lying in, safe within your arms.

In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.”

-Our Lady of Fatima

On October 3, 2011, a day after the Medjugorje visionary, Mirjana, received her once a month apparition, she shared with pilgrims the following words, translated immediately into spoken English, by pilgrim guide, Miki Musa: