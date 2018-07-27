“Holy Mother, where are you? Tonight I feel broken in two.” Clapton and Pavarotti’s Epic Mournful Cry to Our Lady….A Church in crisis…Today our Church is in pain and it needs our prayers. Our Lady Says “Pray for our priests because they are the bridge to the coming triumph”
“Holy Mother, where are you?
Tonight I feel broken in two.”
Eric Clapton wrote this song — a heartfelt prayer to the Blessed Mother. In this benefit concert, watch how his prayer is expressed with the accompaniment of the great Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.
“I have always LOVED this song! I LOVE Pavarotti too. So sad that he is gone. It makes me cry each time I listen to it because it is so BEAUTIFUL! When I came to the section in EC’s Autobiography about Holy Mother….. the emotion heard in this song is so GLORIOUS. When EC explained about this song, it hit me so HARD that I knew I must favorite this. Incredible with EC, Pavarotti, choir, and orchestra combined. So very beautiful. The power of music surely surged inthe hearts of the people with the love and devotion to Our Blessed Mother. ” so says Kialubeach Clapton fan.
Lyrics
Holy Mother, where are you?
Tonight I feel broken in two.
I’ve seen the stars fall from the sky.
Holy mother, can’t keep from crying.
Oh I need your help this time,
Get me through this lonely night.
Tell me please which way to turn
To find myself again.
Holy mother, hear my prayer,
Somehow I know you’re still there.
Send me please some peace of mind;
Take away this pain.
I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait any longer.
I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait for you.
Holy mother, hear my cry,
I’ve cursed your name a thousand times.
I’ve felt the anger running through my soul;
All I need is a hand to hold.
Oh I feel the end has come,
No longer my legs will run.
You know I would rather be
In your arms tonight.
When my hands no longer play,
My voice is still, I fade away.
Holy mother, then I’ll be
Lying in, safe within your arms.
In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.”
-Our Lady of Fatima
On October 3, 2011, a day after the Medjugorje visionary, Mirjana, received her once a month apparition, she shared with pilgrims the following words, translated immediately into spoken English, by pilgrim guide, Miki Musa:
“If anyone is really privileged for Our Lady, we can speak about our priests, because she never said what they should do. She always talks about what we should do for them. They do not need you to judge and criticize them; they need your prayers and your love, because God will judge them as they were as priests, but God will judge you the way you treated your priests.
Our Lady says if you lose respect toward your priests, you will lose respect for your Church and for your God, as well. [In] the same way, during every second of the month apparition, she always says something about the importance of priests. For example, when she gives us her blessing, she says, “I am giving you my motherly blessing, but the greatest blessing you can receive on earth is the blessing that comes from your priests. When they bless you, it is my Son, Himself, blessing you.”
She also says, “Do not forget to pray for your shepherds. Their priestly hands are blessed by my Son.” That is why I am kindly asking of you, when you go back to your parishes, show to the others how we should respect our priests. If your priest is not doing [things] the way you think he should, do not judge him around. Take the rosary and pray to dear God for him. That would be the way to help him, and not to judge, because in this world that we live in, people judge and criticize so much, but there is so little love, and Our Lady desires that what we [all] may be seen through love and not to take into our own hands what only Our Heavenly Father, God, is supposed to do.
I’m sorry I cannot share with you more of what is supposed to happen [in the future], but I can tell you one thing. We have this time we are living in right now, and we have the time of the triumph of Our Lady’s heart. Between these two times, there is a bridge, and that bridge is our priests. That is why Our Lady insists so much that we pray for them, because that bridge needs to be strong enough for every one of us to cross it–because Our Lady said, “Alongside them [the priests], I will triumph,” which means that without priests, there is no triumph of Our Lady’s heart.
Just as in her message yesterday, Our Lady said not to judge our priests and not to forget that our Heavenly Father chose them. It is one thing for me to say what she said, but the expression of her face tells much more. I would say that she meant, “How do you dare to judge, because God is the one who is supposed to do it.” How can we take into our own hands what only God Himself is supposed to do? Because if God invited the priests, God will be the judge. Who are we to do it?
Never heard this before. Beautiful, heartbreaking, and hopeful
Pavarotti is singing “called your name…” not “cursed”. I cannot imagine anyone cursing the Blessed Mother’s name. A lot of websites have the lyrics as “cursed” but I think websites just copy one from the other.
