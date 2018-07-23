July 22nd 2018 Archbishop Henryk Hoser asks : “Why do so many people come to Medjugorje?” …”because it is the path to the joy of Living….the Marian way is the more certain and sure one

“Let us now ask the fundamental question: Why do so many people come to Medjugorje every year? The clear answer is this: they come to meet someone, to meet God, to meet Christ, to meet His Mother. And then to discover the path that leads to the joy of living in the house of the Father and of the Mother; and ultimately to discover the Marian way as the more certain and sure one. This is the path of the Marian devotion that has been taking place here for years.”

Archbishop Henryk Hoser

Medjugorje, July 22nd 2018