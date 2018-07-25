Wednesday, July 25, 2018

July 25, 2018 Medjugorje Message for the World…”He is your refuge from every evil that lurks and carries souls far from the grace”

ryanmysticpost 97 Views 0 Comments

“Dear children! God called me to lead you to Him because He is your strength.

That is why I am calling you to pray to Him and to trust in Him, because He is your refuge from every evil that lurks and carries souls far from the grace and joy to which you are all called.

Little children, live Heaven here on earth so that it will be good for you; and may the commandments of God be a light on your way.

I am with you and I love you all with my motherly love. Thank you for having responded to my call.”

 

 

