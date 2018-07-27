Friday, July 27, 2018

Medjugorje 

Marija Speaks about her encounter with the Blessed Mother to Fr. Livio after July 25, Monthly Apparition….”Our Lady was so happy and wants to take us all to heaven!”

Speaking to Father Livio in the evening interview of Radio Maria, as Marija does after every message, the visionary of Medjugorje affirmed the following.

Our Lady actually seems to be so happy to take us all to Heaven and she already wants us to live this paradise on earth, preventing the devil from stealing our joy.We have God and his mother in our midst.

Our Lady wants us to trust more than God and his commandments; since the early years Our Lady has asked us to read the Bible of God every day; It is an extraordinary thing as Our Lady still today does not tire of calling us and guiding us towards this great change in our life.

A person who loves Jesus already has Paradise, living in our families is already a living a paradise. Our Lady insists: Return to God, return to his commandments, return to eternal life. I am still moved by thinking of this path of holiness.

July 25, 2018 Medjugorje Message for the World

 

“Dear children! God called me to lead you to Him because He is your strength.

That is why I am calling you to pray to Him and to trust in Him, because He is your refuge from every evil that lurks and carries souls far from the grace and joy to which you are all called.

Little children, live Heaven here on earth so that it will be good for you; and may the commandments of God be a light on your way.

I am with you and I love you all with my motherly love. Thank you for having responded to my call.”

