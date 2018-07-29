Medjugorje: Newspaper Man Becomes Priest After Hearing Story of Visionary Seeing Pope John Paul II in Heaven

“When it is Christmas, and the Virgin visits my family, with St.Joseph and the baby Jesus in her arms. And then I’ll never forget what happened on April 2, 2005. John Paul II had just died when he arrived beaming at the apparition in white robes and gold. “ Visionary Ivan

Don Gonzalo Moreno and don Carlos Ballbé, two future Spanish priests, were guests of a radio broadcast “Mir” Medjugorje. According to what they themselves testify, their priestly vocation is a fruit of Medjugorje.

Don Gonzalo heard about this place for the first time in 2005, on the occasion of the death of Saint John Paul II: “At that time I was working for a newspaper in Madrid, and we had news that one of the visionaries of Medjugorje had seen John Paul II during an apparition, after his death. This information was of great interest to the editor of the newspaper, who, given the growing interest of the readers, sent journalists to Medjugorje, including me. I had a negative opinion on these events: I did not believe it and I was against it, even though in Madrid we had interviewed some people who had told us extraordinary stories about this place.

But for me everything changed when I came in person and I saw how faith, devotion to Our Lady and the Sacraments are lived here. Thanks to Medjugorje and its spirituality, I can continue to grow in my relationship with God, in my filial relationship to the Church and towards Our Lady, my Mother of Heaven. To know who God is in reality is a fruit of Medjugorje. People here have a real experience of God, and they do not just talk about it in a theoretical way. I came twenty times, starting in 2006. When I returned home after the first time, no one believed my story about everything I had experienced here, and no one gave me faith even when I took the path of the priesthood. They were right to doubt, because my life was not good before: I was also in the drug world. So I understand why people did not believe me, but now they believe me because they are truly a miracle of Our Lady. I encourage everyone to come to Medjugorje “.

Don Carlos first came to Medjugorje in August 2005: “I want to say first of all that my life has completely changed, because here I have received my call and I have experienced the closeness of God. Medjugorje has also changed the whole my family. I believed the apparitions from the first moment I heard about them.

My vocation is a first fruit of Medjugorje, because I never even thought of becoming a priest. Here, with the Madonna, I learned to pray with the heart. I studied journalism, I wanted to be a war correspondent, and I played field hockey since I was five years old. Two years ago, when I came here, a big change happened in my life. Go back to Medjugorje, for me it means going back to the beginning, getting some air and breathing “.