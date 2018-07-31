“I need your prayers. Never like now, I ask you to hold the Rosary in your hand. Hold it tight.” Our Lady of Medjugorje to Mirjana
“I am calling you to be My Apostles”
In a small room in the parish of S. Lucia in Perugia, Mirjana appeared for 7 minutes on her birthday (March 18, 1993).Questioned by Alberto Bonifacio, she said that in these apparitions the Madonna who for 1 or 2 hours and sometimes even 3 or 4 prays with her for the unbelievers; indeed, Our Lady does not call them that, but “those who have not yet known the love of God”.
When the Madonna came, for me there was nothing else around: I was immersed in a blue sky and I saw her in her usual gray dress, not sad but normal “. Our Lady said: Dear children, never before have I needed your prayers. Never like now, I ask you to hold the Rosary in your hand. Hold it tight. I pray the Father very much for you. I thank you because you came so numerous and you answered my call.
Having heard this strong invitation, I said for everyone: we will do it, Mother!
Questioned because after the apparition had gone away crying. Mirjana explained that, at the departure of the Madonna, she had felt like an abandoned daughter: because of this she had cried, not because she had heard bad things.
How we wish that our Heavenly Mother’s seemingly desperate plea would resound throughout the whole Church, touching every heart; even the hardest.
This woman is obviously suffering from religious hysteria.
I can honestly say that I’ve prayed lots since my childhood and yes I have been led astray many times in my teens.
I missed church many times and missed confession but I’m back to exercising my belief and faith.
I pray with my family and I teach my grandchildren to pray for people of this world.
I enjoy reading the insights of what is happening in this world about the spirituality.
Thank you and God bless.