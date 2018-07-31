“I need your prayers. Never like now, I ask you to hold the Rosary in your hand. Hold it tight.”  Our Lady of Medjugorje to Mirjana

In a small room in the parish of S. Lucia in Perugia, Mirjana appeared for 7 minutes on her birthday (March 18, 1993).

Questioned by Alberto Bonifacio, she said that in these apparitions the Madonna who for 1 or 2 hours and sometimes even 3 or 4 prays with her for the unbelievers;

indeed, Our Lady does not call them that, but “those who have not yet known the love of God”.