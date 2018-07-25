The Rare Time When Jesus Spoke to the Medjugorje Visionaries “Look at me. In spite of all, I have gained the victory.”

November 2, 1981

The visionaries questioned the Gospa about Her reasons for showing them paradise some days earlier. “I did that so you could see the happiness which awaits those who love God.”

Jesus then appears to them with injuries covering His body and wearing a crown of thorns. “Do not be afraid. It is my Son. See how He has been martyred. In spite of all, He was joyful and He endured all with patience.”

Then Jesus says: “Look at me. How I have been injured and martyred! In spite of all, I have gained the victory. You also, my angels, be persevering in your faith and pray so that you may overcome.”