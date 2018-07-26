The Extraordinary Case of Weeping Statues of the Virgin Mary in Washington, DC and the Clerical Sex Abuse Crisis…Our Lady’s Tears go Unanswered

By Stephen Ryan Pope Francis says the cry of sexual abuse victims has “reached heaven” and has promised Catholics that “never again” will the Church ignore them or cover up their complaints.

In a letter addressed to the “People of God” in Chile, Francis thanked survivors for their courageous perseverance for speaking out, while admitting that it was a matter of “shame” that the Church had failed to listen to them.

Of course it’s pleasing to hear the Holy See speak of taking strong actions and his commitment to listen to victims of sex abuse but now, almost thirty years later, the Church continues to ignore Our Lady’s tears that rained down so hard in a parish in Northern Virginia just miles outside of Washington, DC in 1991 -1992.

The extraordinary case of sexual abuse by the former Archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick that is now rocking the Catholic Church, got me thinking about the mysterious case of weeping Madonna’s in Northern Virginia and the sexual predator that silenced the event.

The Chancellor of the diocese forbade parishioners from speaking of the events and I was told by some they feared ex-communication if they should speak about the mysterious events. The phenomena of weeping statues is known as the “Seton Miracles”. and the case has never been adequately investigated or satisfactorily brought to a close (The Seton Miracles by James Carney)

The Mystery

For years, many close to the Church, clergy and lay, had speculated on how an Evil – the Smoke of Satan – would manifest itself inside the Catholic Church – inside “certain chanceries” and then on a hot summer day in August – a clue.

On August 11, 1992, the long time Chancellor to the diocese of Arlington in Virginia, 53-year-old Monsignor William Reinecke, walked into a non-descript cornfield in Berryville, Virginia, near the Holy Cross Trappist Monastery with a loaded shotgun and killed himself. His death would leave behind a long shadow of untold secrets – secrets of both good and evil- secrets whose scope, nearly thirty years later, are today just beginning to be fully understood.

During an implausible six months in 1992, Chancellor Reinecke would quite literally come face to face with both the divine and the damned.

Before the Chancellor’s death, five months earlier, on March 6, 1992, a local television affiliate of CBS news aired a story, initially without much fanfare, about mysterious occurrences of weeping statues of the Blessed Virgin Mary taking place in Lake Ridge, Virginia, a quite suburb twenty miles south of the Nation’s Capitol. The extraordinary events were mostly occurring at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church (SEAS) and its rectory.

The reported weeping Madonnas were associated with a local priest named Father Jim Bruse – they seemed to tear in his presence – who was also experiencing the “wounds of Christ” known as the Stigmata.

Many eye-witnesses to the events and those who have investigated the incident argue that never in the entire history of the Catholic Church, has there been a greater manifestation of the supernatural or momentous occurrence of weeping statues and other physical signs of God’s presence through the Blessed Virgin Mary than what took place on the outskirts of Washington, D.C. in 1991 – 1993.

James Carney writes: “In 1991-92 in Lake Ridge, Virginia (in the diocese of Arlington) there was an incredible display of weeping statues, crucifixes and other images plus rosaries and statues changing color, a priest with stigmata wounds, some inexplicable healings, strange signs in the sky and the scent of roses where there was no reason for it. Surely this was something the local bishop would understand must be acknowledged? What else could it be but a communication from his “boss”( Our Lady appears at the will of the Father) unless it could all be explained by natural phenomena or there was some kind of massive fraud and trickery going on? And if not from God, what kind of bishop would not understand the need to investigate and protect his flock from false beliefs? Yet the bishop of Arlington, John R. Keating, ordered his priests and tried to tell everyone else not to even acknowledge the amazing signs of divine intervention”

Most significantly the Bishop of the Arlington Diocese, John R. Keating along with Monsignor William Reinecke both witnessed the weeping Madonnas. On March 2, 1992 Father Hamilton and Father Bruse met with Bishop Keating at the Chancery along with Monsignor William Reinecke. Both prelates had Madonna statues. Bishop Keating had two in his office and Monsignor Reinecke brought one of his own. In addition, Fr Bruse, had brought his little Fatima statue with him. All the statues wept. Reportedly, this convinced Bishop Keating that the weeping is a genuine phenomenon and should be so treated.

Within days of the CBS news report, the story of the weeping statues and the priest experiencing the stigmata would become a worldwide media sensation. The Washington Post and a throng of other national and international news organizations descended onto the community to report and investigate the miraculous occurrences. To this day, the spontaneous media frenzy that engulfed the unexplained events stands as a singular moment in television history in the coverage of mystical religious phenomena.

Then suddenly, the Chancery Office to the diocese of Arlington, headed by Monsignor Reinecke, concerned about the “circus atmosphere” at the Lake Ridge parish and with the blessing of the Bishop, John R. Keating coldly shut everything down. The statues of the Madonna, mind you, continued to weep, at times profusely, but as far as the diocese of Arlington and the Catholic Church were concerned the matter was officially over.

The Chancery stated its position regarding the miraculous events in a formal declaration to the Pastor of SEAS, Father Hamilton. In a nutshell, the declaration said that since there was no overt divine message being delivered, there was nothing to investigate and the parish and the clergy from that point forward were forbidden to talk about the events. This decision, to many parishioners was not only profoundly sad but seemed to be an odd determination since only physical phenomena can be investigated. Reports of apparitions and locutions cannot be investigated. They can merely be assessed as to whether they are consistent with Catholic faith and morals.

The Scandal and The Smoke of Satan

Within months of dismissing the tears of Our Lady and silencing the talk of the highly publicized miraculous events, Monsignor William Reinecke, would again make newspaper headlines – this time by committing suicide in the cornfield by the monastery.

After the suicide, at first, shocked priests, parishioners,and friends searched for answers. Many blamed themselves for failing to see Monsignor’s Reinecke quiet despair.

But soon after the suicide a startling report surfaced in the Washington Post. Joe McDonald, a former altar boy from another parish, claimed that Father Reinecke sexually molested him twenty-five years ago and said he had confronted the priest about the incident two days before Reinecke killed himself.

Then another bombshell. After reporting the allegations of sexual molestation, The Washington Post revealed that William Reinecke was also, scandalously, the person in charge of investigating claims of pedophilia for the Arlington Diocese.

On August 30, 1992, after being rebuffed by the diocese of Arlington to discuss Reinecke’s death, Joe McDonald contacted the Washington Post and told his story of his sexual abuse by Father Reinecke. Then, according the Post, Bishop John R. Keating, after reading the story in the newspaper, sought out Mr. McDonald to discuss the matter. In the meeting with the Bishop’s representatives he asked the diocese to establish support groups for victims and priests, but Mr. McDonald said no “concrete proposals” came out of his meeting and was upset that they asked him to “stop speaking out”.

Five months earlier Bishop Keating and Monsignor Reinecke had also asked the parishioners of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton to stop speaking and the diocese has rebuffed all inquires to investigate the mysterious events of the weeping Madonnas for nearly twenty years.

In 2006 Becky Ianni came forward saying that in the late 1960s, when she was ten years old, she had been sexually abused by Fr. Reinecke. She told the Washington Post that Father Reinecke gave her family their first color TV and within days while watching the brand new TV in the basement the molestation started. “I didn’t tell anyone what happened,” she said. “I was basically told that I’d go to hell if I did.” Ianni said she no longer considers herself a practicing Catholic.”I became so disillusioned,” she said. “I realized I couldn’t be a part of a church that wouldn’t deal appropriately with these victims.”

Did Our Lady’s unprecedented tears in 1992 forewarn of the great Catholic priest sex abuse crisis? Did “Our Lady confront the “Smoke of Satan”?

Of course nobody on that tragic day would hear the gun go off that killed Monsignor Reinecke. But now, looking back on the events of 1992, as Our Lady was weeping like never before in history, perhaps the gunshot was the “shot heard ‘round the world” because within months of the accused pedophile’s suicide – a man in charge of pedophilia investigations for the diocese, the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse crises would begin to unfold.

In the 2004 John Jay Report on sexual abuse, commissioned by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, it stated that “prior to 1993, only one-third of sex-abuse cases were known to church officials,” The Sex abuse catastophe, as we now know, has become, arguably, the single greatest challenge to the hearts, minds, and souls of the Catholic faithful – many have left the faith because of it – and to this day the Vatican continues to endure the ramifications of what Pope Benedict XVI has described as a “wretchedness” inside the Church. The Smoke of Satan had indeed entered the Church and the Blessed Virgin Mother wept for the loss of so many souls.

The Aftermath

Bishop Keating and Monsignor Reinecke’s decision to ignore the miraculous events of the weeping statues continues to be an unsolved mystery and to many a very unfortunate one. The decision to ignore the events did not leave a neutral opinion in its wake. It left a negative implication, some even believe the events have been condemned by the diocese of Arlington.

The bishop’s apparent disinterest suggested that he must know something negative about the cause of the phenomena.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect to all of this is that the point man in charge of silencing talk of the Seton Miracles, a man who was also overseeing investigations into claims of sexual abuse by clergy, may well have been a pedophile.

Indeed it is never to late to investigate the miraculous and to be sure prominent people still seek answers and guidance from the diocese of Arlington. Citing the weeping statues and miracles that took place in the outskirts of Washington D.C., Justice Scalia recently argued that “It isn’t irrational to accept the testimony of eyewitnesses to miracles. What is irrational,” is to reject a priori, with no investigation… which is, of course, precisely what the worldly wise do. Why wasn’t that church absolutely packed with nonbelievers, seeking to determine if there might be something to this?” The answer was obvious, he said with disdain: “The wise do not investigate such silliness.”

The words of Supreme Court Justice leaves us asking why indeed was the church not packed with officials of the diocese of Arlington to investigate the mysteries that obviously to this day haunt Justice Scalia. Clearly, Justice Scalia has not heard evidence to his satisfaction to make a ruling in the extraordinary case of the weeping statues of the Blessed Mother.

If an honest investigation determines that there were natural causes for all of the strange things that happened around Fr. Bruse, in Lake Ridge, Va. great! – the matter could then be put to rest But we don’t believe that will be the outcome of a true investigation. We don’t see how such a conclusion would be possible. But, that’s the purpose of investigating.