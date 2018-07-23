The prophecy of Sister Anna Ali and the Photograph of Jesus… “This is the hour of the Apocalypse”.

Papaboys 3.0 translated by Google

What will come, however, will be terrible if we do not decide to really convert. Fire, earthquakes, wars, famines, and above all a Church that will tend to disintegrate from within because of the power struggles of Cardinals against Cardinals, of Bishops against Bishops, of priests affiliated with Freemasonry. And in particular for Italy, Sr. Anna has planned hard times, anticipating the events linked to Tangentopoli for several years.

The prophecy of Sister Anna Ali : “This is the hour of the Apocalypse”. These terrible words were transcribed by Sister Anna Alì in 1988, and according to the Kenyan nun they were pronounced by Jesus Christ, who appeared to her since 1984. So far, one hundred and ninety-five so-called “appeals” of Jesus to humanity, collected by Sister Anna, and published in 1994 in a book that caused a sensation.

One might think that we are faced with one of the many visionaries who attribute unthinkable gifts and charisms, except that the nun has a very modest culture, having had to interrupt her studies early because of an illness. Yet the concepts she expressed, and attributed to the words that Jesus addresses to her at least once a week, are of such complexity that she alone could never conceive or express them as she actually does.

The nun, object of investigation by the authorities, was asked to take a picture of Jesus Christ. And the photo she took is absolutely superimposable to an ancient photo dating back to 1876, which still today represents the first photographic testimony of an apparition of the Lord.Obviously the picture has been extensively verified by experts.

Among the many prophecies of Jesus, we select some that we consider the most significant. Let’s start with apocalyptic visions. Many of the statements reported speak of events that recall closely what was predicted at Fatima and La Salette. “It is the hour of Satan”, “This is the hour of the Apocalypse”, “It is the hour of danger”, “The first shot is near”. Christ does nothing but warn us of the reckoning that is about to be unleashed.

And it does so by constantly reminding us of His love for us, the suffering that we procure Him every time we deny Him, that we betray Him, that we insult Him with our indifference. But He still loves us, loves us infinitely, and wants to see us all saved, which is the final purpose of His sacrifice on the Cross. With regard to the messages of Fatima and La Salette, Sister Anna Ali recounts the words of a Jesus in love with us, who wants our good at all costs.

