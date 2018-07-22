One day during prayer, Marija was shown a vision of a flower but in each vision, the flower was in a different state. At first, it was beautiful, fresh, colorful and in the second vision the flower was withering and had lost its beauty. During the third vision, drops of water began to fall on the flower and immediately it regained its freshness, beauty, and radiance.

Marija didn’t understand the meaning of this vision, so during one of her apparitions, she asked Our Lady what it meant.