A Short Prayer of intercession with Santa Faustina to ask for a special favor today… written by John Paul II

ON 25 AUGUST 1905 SAINT FAUSTINA KOWALSKA WAS BORN

“And you, Faustina, gift of God to our time, gift of the land of Poland to the whole Church, obtain us to perceive the depth of Divine Mercy, help us to experience it alive and to witness it to our brothers. Your message of light and hope spreads throughout the world, pushes sinners to conversion, suppresses rivalries and hatreds, and opens men and nations to the practice of fraternity. Today, fixing our gaze with you on the face of the risen Christ, let us make our prayer of trusting abandonment and say with firm hope: Jesus, I trust in You!

Holy Father John Paul II

