A thought for these troubled times to keep in your pocket. …Mirjana: .”No one can live in this world forever…I can attest that there’s no place on Earth—no mountain range, tropical island or seventh wonder—that compares to what awaits those who choose light over darkness.”

“No one can live in this world forever. We should focus on what comes next. I have experienced Paradise, and I can attest that there’s no place on Earth—no mountain range, tropical island or seventh wonder—that compares to what awaits those who choose light over darkness.”

– Mirjana Soldo, from her new auto-biography MY HEART WILL TRIUMPH. www.myheartwilltriumph.com\

