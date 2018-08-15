Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Mystic Post

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mystic Post
Uncategorized 

A thought for these troubled times to keep in your pocket. …Mirjana: .”No one can live in this world forever…I can attest that there’s no place on Earth—no mountain range, tropical island or seventh wonder—that compares to what awaits those who choose light over darkness.”

ryanmysticpost 141 Views 0 Comments

Follow Mystic Post on Facebook!

“No one can live in this world forever. We should focus on what comes next. I have experienced Paradise, and I can attest that there’s no place on Earth—no mountain range, tropical island or seventh wonder—that compares to what awaits those who choose light over darkness.”

– Mirjana Soldo, from her new auto-biography MY HEART WILL TRIUMPH. www.myheartwilltriumph.com\

The inspiration for this post came from:

Maisie Roub Allie shared a photo to the group: Our Blessed Mother Of Medjugorje.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Visited 75 times, 75 visits today)
Please follow and like us:

BUY ON AMAZON

Is it possible... That there exists a Catholic mystery that holds the secret of America's future and that God is sending America a prophetic message of what is yet to come through his Messenger the Mother of Christ?

You May Also Like

More Signs – Russia Expels 755 US diplomats ..”How do you not understand that the world is being pulled in an irreversible direction?”

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on More Signs – Russia Expels 755 US diplomats ..”How do you not understand that the world is being pulled in an irreversible direction?”

Chilling Trumpet-Like Sounds Recorded on Video in Hawaii …Sign of the Apocalypse?

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on Chilling Trumpet-Like Sounds Recorded on Video in Hawaii …Sign of the Apocalypse?

About the 10 Medjugorje Secrets

ryanmysticpost Comments Off on About the 10 Medjugorje Secrets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *