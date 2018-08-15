A thought for these troubled times to keep in your pocket. …Mirjana: .”No one can live in this world forever…I can attest that there’s no place on Earth—no mountain range, tropical island or seventh wonder—that compares to what awaits those who choose light over darkness.”
“No one can live in this world forever. We should focus on what comes next. I have experienced Paradise, and I can attest that there’s no place on Earth—no mountain range, tropical island or seventh wonder—that compares to what awaits those who choose light over darkness.”
– Mirjana Soldo, from her new auto-biography MY HEART WILL TRIUMPH. www.myheartwilltriumph.com\
The inspiration for this post came from:
Maisie Roub Allie shared a photo to the group: Our Blessed Mother Of Medjugorje.
(Visited 75 times, 75 visits today)
Please follow and like us:
Is it possible... That there exists a Catholic mystery that holds the secret of America's future and that God is sending America a prophetic message of what is yet to come through his Messenger the Mother of Christ?