A Triumph for Our Lady in Medjugorje and the World is set to respond to Her Call. With 1 Million viewers of Live Streaming and the Vatican Present along with 485 Priests at the Festival a Special Power that only Comes from God was in the Air

Source: The Official Medjugorje Parish Website

1 076 600 viewers of live streaming service and TV viewers followed the program of the last days of the Youth Festival in Medjugorje.

Today, on August 5, the youth had chance to attend morning Holy Masses in their own languages, and the programme began again at 4 pm at the White Dome with the final catechesis and testimonies followed by the evening prayer programme. Holy Mass at 7 pm was celebrated by the Apostolic Visitor for Medjugorje, Mons. Henryk Hoser, along with the Apostolic Nuncio to Bosnia and Herzegovina Mons. Luigi Pezzuto, the Provincial of Herzegovinian Franciscan Province Fr. Miljenko Šteko and 485 priests. Already at the beginning of the celebration, the huge banner was brought to the altar where the youth wrote their prayer intentions in these days. That is how their prayer intentions were placed before the Lord in this Eucharist. There were 1076600 live streaming viewers for this evening throughout the whole world.

F r. Marinko thanked the youth and all who participated in the organisation of this Festival: „We came to the end of the 29th Youth Festival, there is only one word coming to us – thank you! Thanks be to dear God, to dear Gospa, the Queen of Peace. We thank all who participated in the preparation and the realisation of the entire programme. We thank you all dear young friends for the testimony of sacrifice and love with so much joy present.“

After the farewell in music and song, young people made their way to the top of the Cross Mountain, where on August 6, on the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord, Holy Mass is celebrated at 5 am, and that is the official ending of the Youth Festival. (photos)