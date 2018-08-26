A World on fire …

Ex-Nuncio Accuses Pope Francis of Failing to Act on McCarrick’s Abuse…Calls on Pope Francis to Resign…. RUSSIA may deploy nuclear weapons to Syria in response to the US policy of imposing sanctions over Moscow crossing “red lines”, a senior Russian lawmaker has warned.

In a written testimony, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano claims Pope Francis withdrew penalties against Archbishop Theodore McCarrick.

In an extraordinary 11-page written testament, a former apostolic nuncio to the United States has accused several senior prelates of complicity in covering up Archbishop Theodore McCarrick’s allegations of sexual abuse, and has claimed that Pope Francis knew about sanctions imposed on then-Cardinal McCarrick by Pope Benedict XVI but chose to repeal them. Archbisop Viganò, who said his “conscience dictates” that the truth be known as “the corruption has reached the very top of the Church’s hierarchy,” ended his testimony by calling on Pope Francis and all of those implicated in the cover up of Archbishop McCarrick’s abuse to resign. Read More Here

Russia Threatens: Vladimir Gutenev, first deputy head of the economic policy committee of the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, said it is time for Russia to draw its own red lines. Among such measures, the official said the deployment of Russian tactical nukes in countries such as Syria, the use of gold-linked cryptocurrencies for Russian arms exports and the suspension of a number of treaties with the US – such as non-proliferation of missile technologies. Mr Gutenev said: “I believe that now Russia has to draw its own ‘red lines.’ “The time has come to ponder on variants of asymmetric response to the US, which are now being suggested by experts and are intended not only to offset their sanctions but also to do some retaliatory damage.

“It’s no secret that serious pressure is being put on Russia, and it will only get worse. “It is intended to deal a blow to defence cooperation, including defence exports.” The minister added that Russia should follow the advice of “experts” and follow the US’ example of deploying nuclear weapons in other countries. He added: “We should follow the advice of certain experts, who say that Russia should possibly suspend the implementation of treaties on non-proliferation of missile technologies, and also follow the US example and start deploying our tactical nuclear weapons in foreign countries.

“It is possible that Syria, where we have a well-protected airbase, may become one of those countries.” Commenting on sanctions already in place, Mr Gutenev said they are unlikely to do serious damage to Russia’s defence industry. He continued: “The import substitution program has produced very good results, alternative suppliers have been found. “However, we are concerned about the fact that the sanctions are still gaining momentum and have become somewhat imminent.”

