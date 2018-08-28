Amazing: Giant hands lift new Vietnam bridge toward heavens..Also Video

A new bridge in Vietnam has caught the attention of many tourists because of its unique architecture.

Cau Vang, or the “Golden Bridge,” located 3,280 feet above sea level in Vietnam’s Ba Na Hills, has attracted tourists from all over because of its unique design that features two larger-than-life hands holding up a pedestrian pathway dressed in gold.

Vu Viet Anh, principal designer at TA Landscape Architecture, said the bridge was created to evoke the image of “giant hands of Gods, pulling a strip of gold out of the land,” Reuters reported.

The Ba Na Hills area saw over 2.7 million visitors last year, the report said citing the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

The bridge, which opened in June, is expected to bring in even more tourists to the area.