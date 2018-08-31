Church Militant Reports: Vatican Orchestrating Escape of Embattled Cdl. Wuerl before FBI Arrest… More Bombshells

By Church Militant Read Full Story Here

(Mystic Post note: This is a sensational claim Church Militant is making and they are putting the credibility of their organization at risk with this story)

Church Militant has learned from reliable sources that Pope Francis has directed Cdl. Donald Wuerl of Washington, D.C. be spirited out of the United States before Wuerl can be arrested by U.S. federal authorities.

Earlier suspicions were that Wuerl had already left the country but those reports are not true.

As Church Militant has been reporting, the Department of Justice is seriously looking at opening up a RICO investigation against the Catholic Church in the United States, and Wuerl would be one of the prime targets of any such investigation.

According to sources, Pope Francis is afraid that if Wuerl were to be arrested and charged, he would reveal all he knows, and the DOJ case would lead straight back to the Vatican with the looming prospect of international criminality being exposed.

Officials in Rome fear the U.S. federal government might shortly revoke Wuerl’s U.S. passport preventing him from leaving the country, and as a result, they are trying to sneak him out of the nation under Vatican diplomatic secrecy.

Wuerl has apparently gone underground, and sources confirm with Church Militant, that it is the Vatican attempting to orchestrate his escape out of the United States.

Church Militant sources in D.C. confirm that Wuerl has completely gone off the grid — his cell phone has been shut off, he has not been in his private apartment for a number of days, all public appearances have been canceled and he has not even shown up for the weekly private confessions he offers for his priests.

Insiders believe he is holed up in a hotel in the greater D.C. metropolitan area while final plans for sneaking him out of the U.S. are executed.

Following the 2002 Boston Globe revelations of the homosexual clergy child sex abuse scandal there, Cdl. Bernard Law of Boston departed the United States for Rome and never returned to the country, shielding him from any possible prosecution.

This all comes about as a result of the explosive testimony of former Pope Francis U.S. Ambassador Carlo Viganò, who, this past weekend, outed a homosexual network in the Church exercising vast operational control, including covering up sexual predation on seminarians by various clergy.

Wuerl has apparently gone underground, and sources confirm with Church Militant, that it is the Vatican attempting to orchestrate his escape out of the United States.