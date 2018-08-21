Congratulations to my friend Stephen Walford on his Important new book Prefaced by Pope Francis (wow!)

Pope Francis, the Family, and Divorce In Defense of Truth and Mercy Stephen Walford

Preface by Pope Francis

Stephen Walford writes,“Chapter Eight will surely be remembered years from now as one of the most controversial things a Pope has written as part of the ordinary magisterium. In dealing with the pastoral care of those in irregular situations—such as the divorced and civilly remarried—it presents a substantial challenge, inviting all to step outside the comfort zone wrought by a general rule and discipline-based approach to complex moral issues.”

In response to dissenters of the papal magisterium on Amoris Laetitia, Walford has written a book that is sure to spark discussion. It calls for approaching with love, compassion, and mercy those who find themselves in complex relationships. This is in keeping with the understanding that Pope Francis teaches with the authority of Christ. At once thorough yet accessible, this book speaks to lay persons as well as to clergy and members of academia.

Please support Stephen .. You can buy his book at Paulist Press Here

ISBN: 978-08091-5429-6