Consecration to the Two Hearts: The Queen of Peace asks us to recite these two simple prayers every evening

PRAYER OF CONSECRATION TO THE SACRED HEART OF JESUS

Jesus, we know that You are merciful and that You have offered Your Heart to us.

It is crowned by thorns and our sins.

We know that You constantly beg us so that we do not get lost.

Jesus, remind us of us when we are in sin.

Through Your Heart, let all men love each other.

Hatred among men disappears.

Show us your love.

We all love you and wish you to protect us with your heart as a shepherd and free us from all sin.

Jesus, enter every heart!

Knock, knock on the door of our heart.

Be patient and never give up.

We are still closed because we have not understood Your love.

He knocks continuously.

Fa ‘, oh good Jesus, that we open our hearts to you at least when we remember your passion suffered for us.

Amen.