Fox News host Laura Ingraham urges Catholics to call for Pope’s resignation amid growing crisis

NEW YORK, August 27, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) – A leading conservative news host has called for Pope Francis to resign and expressed support for the Vatican whistleblower who says the pontiff knowingly made sexual predator and now ex-Cardinal McCarrick his trusted advisor.

Laura Ingraham, host of both “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Ingraham Show,” posted a message on Twitter yesterday saying that Pope Francis’s remarks in Ireland about clerical sexual abuse were insufficient.

“Too little, too late from Pope Francis in Ireland,” she tweeted “I stand with Archbishop Carlo Vigano. Time for the laity to demand a new Shepherd.”

Laura Ingraham ✔@IngrahamAngle Too little, too late from Pope Francis in Ireland—I stand with Archbishop Carlo Vigano. Time for the laity to demand a new Shepherd. BBC News (World) ✔@BBCWorld Pope Francis asks for “firm and decisive” action to secure “truth and justice” for survivors of clerical abuse, during a visit to Knock Marian Shrinehttp://bbc.in/2PChAJn #PopeInIreland

Ingraham’s comment was superimposed over a BBC News report that Pope Francis had asked for “firm and decisive” action to “secure truth and justice” for clerical sex abuse victims during his visit to the shrine at Knock in Ireland.

Former Papal Nuncio to the United States Archbishop Carlo Viganò released a letterAugust 22 detailing how Pope Francis returned then-Cardinal McCarrick to a prominent role in the Church after Pope Benedict had him sidelined. The letter was published by LifeSiteNews on Saturday.

Ingraham also tweeted several passages from Viganò’s statement and concluded that he had done the Church a service.

“Archbishop Vigano has done right by the Catholic flock and the victims of this evil predation committed, tolerated and hidden by the Church hierarchy,” she wrote