Thursday, August 16, 2018

Medjugorje 

In these difficult times for the Catholic Church I want thank the Visionaries. May God Bless You All…If this troubled world makes your heart sad here are two videos that will help the wounds. This is a promise.. AVE MARIA!!

Watch Videos …. You will be thankful too..

THE PROPHECY: “Christ will conquer through her, because He wants the Church’s victories now and in the future to be linked to her” Saint John Paul the Great

