Thursday, August 30, 2018

Catholic News Medjugorje, Fatima, Our Lady of Guadalupe

Mama Mary Help Us in this Time Of Need …” Holy Mother, where are you? Tonight I feel broken in two.”

This song is for all Catholic who are in pain right now

 

By Eric Clapton

“Holy Mother, where are you?
Tonight I feel broken in two.
I’ve seen the stars fall from the sky.
Holy mother, can’t keep from crying.

Oh I need your help this time,
Get me through this lonely night.
Tell me please which way to turn
To find myself again.

Holy mother, hear my prayer,
Somehow I know you’re still there.
Send me please some peace of mind;
Take away this pain.

I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait any longer.
I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I can’t wait for you.

Holy mother, hear my cry,
I’ve cursed your name a thousand times.
I’ve felt

 

