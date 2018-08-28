Marija Pavlovic comments on Radio Maria on Monthly Message…”Today no one forbids us to pray …A real change takes place here. Many people come home changed and become pillars of their parishes”

Father Livio Fanzaga, director of Radio Maria , in the introduction to the words of the visionary, recalled that Our Lady comes to stay with us, to remind us of our destiny, the destiny for which we were created, that is, the participation of the Glory of Christ Resurrected, through which we become his adoptive sons and participate in his joy.

We are called to a destiny of eternity if we follow the way of God: with Our Lady among us with her presence, with her prayer, this is a time of grace!