Notre Dame holy water POISONING fears as ‘tingling’ churchgoers taken ill
Holy water poisoning: An ‘ugly situation’ says Paul Begley
One priest, draped in his white robes, confirmed the tourists’ horror.
“It smelled especially bad, this water,” he said.
“They want to poison the world!”
Preist
The mystery of the “poisoning” has been questioned by locals as an act of vandalism, malice, the vengeance of a disbeliever or a bad joke of schoolboy.
But the mystery has remained just that.
Church bosses decided, for safety, to empty the holy water and bleach the basins.
Le Parisian reported: “The stone basins have been completely cleaned and filled with fresh water.”
Cops concluded there was no danger and a complaint was not filed.
(Visited 160 times, 160 visits today)
Please follow and like us:
Is it possible... That there exists a Catholic mystery that holds the secret of America's future and that God is sending America a prophetic message of what is yet to come through his Messenger the Mother of Christ?