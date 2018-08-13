Notre Dame holy water POISONING fears as ‘tingling’ churchgoers taken ill

Holy water poisoning: An ‘ugly situation’ says Paul Begley

“It smelled especially bad, this water,” he said.

One priest, draped in his white robes, confirmed the tourists’ horror.

“It is unfortunately an act of malice.“They want to poison the world!”

TOXIC: Churchgoers have been taken ill following fears holy water has been poisoned

MYSTERY: Cops rushed to the cathedral yesterday morning

The mystery of the “poisoning” has been questioned by locals as an act of vandalism, malice, the vengeance of a disbeliever or a bad joke of schoolboy.

But the mystery has remained just that.

Church bosses decided, for safety, to empty the holy water and bleach the basins.

Le Parisian reported: “The stone basins have been completely cleaned and filled with fresh water.”

Cops concluded there was no danger and a complaint was not filed.