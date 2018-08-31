On September 2, 2018 Mirjana is Set to Appear at Blue Cross But is She in Too Much Pain.. Drama at 5:20 Video July 2, Apparition…Secrets Near?

Mirjana not feeling well? Many pilgrims have noticed that Mirjana seems to be in pain when she awaits Mary’s apparition on the morning of the 2nd. We can see that she strives to stand straight, however she actually has back problems that cause her great pain and make it difficult for her to kneel.

It is unthinkable for her to receive the visit of the Mother of God standing or sitting; so she forces herself to remain on her knees and that explains her discomfort. She also spends hours in prayer the night before the 2nd, which also explains her tired face. But what an illumination when Our Lady appears to her!

She no longer feels the aches and pains in her body during the ecstasy, because she is carried into another world and she becomes oblivious to the external realities. When the ecstasy ends and she returns to this world, she feels the pain and physical weaknesses in her body again, and Miki hands her a piece of paper so that she may write down the message…

Almost from the beginning to the end Visionary Mirjana seems to be in almost unbearable pain.

“Dear children, I am the mother of all of you and, therefore, do not be afraid because I hear your prayers.

I know that you seek me and that is why I am praying to my Son for you, my Son who is united with the Heavenly Father and the Holy Spirit—the Paraclete—my Son who leads souls to the Kingdom from where He came, the Kingdom of peace and light.

My children, you are given the freedom to choose, but, as a mother, I implore you to choose the freedom for the good. You, with pure and simple souls comprehend—even if sometimes you do not understand the words—and within yourselves you feel what the truth is My children, do not lose the truth and true life so as to follow the false one.

By life in truth, the Kingdom of Heaven enters into your hearts, and that is the Kingdom of peace, love and harmony. Then, my children, there will not be the selfishness which distances you from my Son. There will be love and understanding for your neighbors. Because, remember, again I repeat to you, to pray also means to love others, your neighbors, and to give yourself to them. Love and give in my Son, and then He will work in you and for you. My children, ceaselessly think of my Son and love Him immeasurably and you will have true life, and that will be for eternity. Thank you, apostles of my love.”