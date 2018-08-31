On September 2, 2018 Mirjana is Set to Appear at Blue Cross But is She in Too Much Pain.. Drama at 5:20 Video July 2, Apparition…Secrets Near?
Mirjana not feeling well? Many pilgrims have noticed that Mirjana seems to be in pain when she awaits Mary’s apparition on the morning of the 2nd. We can see that she strives to stand straight, however she actually has back problems that cause her great pain and make it difficult for her to kneel.
It is unthinkable for her to receive the visit of the Mother of God standing or sitting; so she forces herself to remain on her knees and that explains her discomfort. She also spends hours in prayer the night before the 2nd, which also explains her tired face. But what an illumination when Our Lady appears to her!
She no longer feels the aches and pains in her body during the ecstasy, because she is carried into another world and she becomes oblivious to the external realities. When the ecstasy ends and she returns to this world, she feels the pain and physical weaknesses in her body again, and Miki hands her a piece of paper so that she may write down the message…
Almost from the beginning to the end Visionary Mirjana seems to be in almost unbearable pain.
3 thoughts on “On September 2, 2018 Mirjana is Set to Appear at Blue Cross But is She in Too Much Pain.. Drama at 5:20 Video July 2, Apparition…Secrets Near?”
Thank you for thé messages and prayers.
Praying for Mirjana
I will ask Jesus Christ to heal Mirjanas Pains.
Please let me get through to you in all my Prayers. I seem to be the most unhappy person in the World, and please let my mother Gudrun and I see my Child who is with The Mother of Christ , Mary. There has been no Limbo for it, I have read Mirjanas answer from The Holy Virgin about a. Children.
I am lost without your Help Jesus Christ.
Marianne H B Hansen
Copenhagen
Denmark