Prayer to Saint Philomena for a Favor (KNOWN TO BE A VERY POWERFUL PRAYER)

PRAYERS TO SAINT PHILOMENA

O faithful virgin and glorious martyr, Saint Philomena, who works so many miracles on behalf of the poor and sorrowful, have pity on me. Thou knowest the multitude and diversity of my needs. Behold me at thy feet, full of misery, but full of hope. I entreat thy charity O great Saint. Graciously hear me and obtain from God a favourable answer to the request which I now humbly lay before you (here specity your petition). I am firmly conviced that through the merits, through the scorn, the sufferings and the death thou didst endure, united to the merits of the Passion and Death of Jesus thy Sprouse, I shall obtain what I ask of thee and the joy of my heart I will bless God, who is admirable in His saints. Amen

PRAYER TO ST. PHILOMENA FOR PURITY

O most pure Virgin, glorious Martyr, St. Philomena, whom God in His eternal power has revealed to the world in these unhappy days in order to revive the faith, sustain the hope and enkindle the charity of Christian souls, behold me prostate at thy feet. Deign, O Virgin, full of goodness and kindness, to receive my humble prayers and to obtain for me that purity for which thou didst sacrifice the most alluring pleasures of the world, that strength of soul which made thee resist the most terrible attacks and that ardent love for our Lord Jesus Christ, which the most frightful torments could not extinguish in thee. So, that wearing thy holy cord and imitating thee in this life, I may one day be crowned with thee in Heaven. Amen.

Prayer to Saint Philomenafor a Special Favor

Illustrious virgin and martyr, Saint Philomena, behold me prostrate before the throne whereon it has pleased the Most Holy Trinity to set thee. Full of confidence in thy protection, I entreat thee to intercede for me with God. Ah! from the heights of heaven deign to cast a glance upon thy humble client. Spouse of Christ, sustain me in suffering, fortify me in temptation, protect me in the dangers surrounding me, obtain for me the graces necessary to me, and in particular [mention your special intentions]. Above all, assist me at the hour of my death. Amen.



Prayer in Honor of Saint Philomena

Hail, O innocent Philomena, who, for love of Jesus, preserved the lily of thy virginity in all its brightness. Hail, O illustrious Philomena, who shed thy blood so courageously for Jesus Christ.

I bless the Lord for all the graces He granted thee during thy lifetime, and most especially at the hour of thy death. I praise Him and glorify Him for the honor and power with which He has crowned thee, and I beseech thee to obtain for me from God the graces I request through thy intercession.

Saint Philomena, beloved daughter of Jesus and Mary, pray for us who have recourse to thee! Amen.

Litany to Saint Philomena

.

Composed by Saint John Vianney

For private recital only.

Lord have mercy on us.

Christ have mercy on us.

Lord have mercy on us. Christ, hear us.

Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven,

have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world,

have mercy on us.

God the Holy Ghost,

have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity one God,

have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, Queen of Virgins,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, filled with the most abundant graces from the cradle,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, model of Virgins,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, temple of the most perfect humility,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, inflamed with zeal for the Glory of God,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, victim of the love of Jesus,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, example of strength and perseverance,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, invincible champion of chastity,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, mirror of the most heroic virtues,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, firm and intrepid in the face of torments,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, scourged like thy Divine Spouse,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, pierced by a shower of arrows,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, consoled by the Mother of God when in chains,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, cured miraculously in prison,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, comforted by Angels in thy torments,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who preferred torments and death to the splendors of a throne,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who converted the witnesses of thy Martyrdom,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who wore out the fury of thy executioners,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, protectress of the innocent,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, patron of youth,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, refuge of the unfortunate,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, health of the sick and the weak,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, new light of the Church Militant,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who confounds the impiety of the world,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who stimulates the faith and courage of the faithful,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, whose name is glorified in Heaven and feared in Hell,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, made illustrious by the most striking miracles,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, all powerful with God,

pray for us.

Saint Philomena, who reigns in glory,

pray for us.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,

spare us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,

graciously hear us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,

have mercy on us.

V. Pray for us, Great Saint Philomena,

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray.

We implore Thee, O Lord, by the intercession of Saint Philomena, Virgin and Martyr, who was ever most pleasing to Thine eyes by reason of her eminent purity and the practice of all the virtues, pardon us our sins and grant us all the graces we need [name any special grace you may require]. Amen.