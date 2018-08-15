Supplication to “Mary Assumed in Heaven” to be recited today to obtain a grace from the Virgin

O Immaculate Virgin, Mother of God and of men, we believe with all the fervor of our faith in your triumphal Assumption in body and soul to Heaven, where you are acclaimed Queen from all the choirs of the Angels and from all the hosts of the Saints; we join them to praise and bless the Lord who has exalted you above all creatures and offer you our homage and our love.



Ave Maria…

O Mary assumed in Heaven in body and soul, pray for us.

O Immaculate Virgin, Mother of God and of men, we know that your gaze, which maternally caressed the humble and suffering humanity of Jesus on earth, is now satisfied in Heaven at the sight of the glorious humanity of uncreated Wisdom, and that the joy of your soul, in contemplating the adorable Trinity face to face, makes your heart tremble with beatific tenderness; we, poor sinners to whom the body weighs down the flight of the soul, We beseech you to purify our senses, so that we may learn from this our earthly life to taste God, God alone, in the enchantment of creatures.

Ave Maria…

O Mary assumed in Heaven in body and soul, pray for us.

O Immaculate Virgin, Mother of God and of men, we trust that your merciful pupils will lower themselves on our miseries and our anguishes, our struggles and our weaknesses; that your lips smile to our joys and our victories; that you hear the voice of Jesus telling you of each one of us, as already of his beloved disciple: “Behold your son”; we, who invoke you our Mother, we take you as John, for guidance, strength and consolation of our mortal life.

Ave Maria…

O Mary assumed in Heaven in body and soul, pray for us.

O Immaculate Virgin, Mother of God and of men, we have the life-giving certainty that your eyes, who cried on the earth watered by the blood of Jesus, are still turning towards this world in the grip of wars, persecutions, oppression of the just and the weak; we, in the darkness of this valley of tears, await from your heavenly light and your sweet pity, relief to the pains of our hearts, to the trials of the Church and of our country.

Ave Maria…

O Mary assumed in Heaven in body and soul, pray for us.

O Immaculate Virgin, Mother of God and of men, we believe finally that in the glory where kingdoms dressed in sun and crowned with stars You are, after Jesus, the joy and joy of all the Angels and all the Saints; from this land where we pass pilgrims, comforted by faith in the future resurrection, we look towards you, our life, our sweetness, our hope. Draw us with the sweetness of your voice to show us one day, after our exile, Jesus, the blessed fruit of your womb, or forgiving, pious, or sweet Virgin Mary. Amen.

Ave Maria…

O Mary assumed in Heaven in body and soul, pray for us.

Hello, or Regina ..